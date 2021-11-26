ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Italy and Portugal drawn in same qualifying playoffs bracket, meaning one will miss World Cup in Qatar

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

ZURICH, Switzerland -- Italy and...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Denmark vow to step up criticism of Qatar after qualifying for World Cup

Denmark’s football association has said it is introducing a series of measures to highlight human rights abuses in Qatar after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The DBU said its two training-kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar, which is hosting next year’s tournament, and that it would minimise the number of trips to the country to avoid commercial activities that promote the World Cup hosts’ events.
FIFA
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal could face Italy in World Cup playoff showdown

European champions Italy could face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in a winner-takes-all World Cup playoff final in March. Portugal and Italy, winners of the last two editions of the European Championship, failed to top their World Cup qualifying group, missing out to Serbia and Switzerland respectively. - Europe: How every country...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Miss World#Bracket
primenewsghana.com

European World Cup qualifiers wrap: England, Switzerland seal Qatar spots

Italy failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification on Monday night as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Northern Ireland side and were forced into the play-offs. Conor Washington even had a chance to snatch a famous victory in the closing stages as Northern Ireland frustrated...
SOCCER
The Independent

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The qualification picture for next year’s World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 13 of the 32 finalists now known.Here, we look at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention.HostsQualified: QatarEurope (13 places total)🎟️ Holders among 10 to stamp #WorldCup tickets🌟 Kane, Mbappe and other stars dazzle😬 Tough play-off route beckons for Portugal, Italy🌍 We reflect on an action-packed conclusion to #WCQ in Europe 💥 ℹ️👉 https://t.co/rHe8oExk5u pic.twitter.com/HpWt2MBLXX— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Serbia, Spain Switzerland.To be decided: A 12-team play-off tournament next...
FIFA
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini admits Portugal World Cup draw a blow

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has mixed emotions over their World Cup playoff draw. The Azzurri have drawn North Macedonia at home in the semi-final of the play-off and will play the winner of Turkey or Portugal away in the Final. Italy are thus facing a tough task to book a...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Video – ESPN pundits pick Italy as the favorites to qualify for World Cup

Following Friday’s playoffs draw, several Juventus stars now risk missing out on the World Cup in 2022 as Italy was thrown in a tough pot. The Azzurri will take on North Macedonia in the Semi Finals, and if they manage to advance, they will have to battle it out against the winner between Turkey and Portugal.
SOCCER
Daily Jefferson County Union

Messi assists help PSG top Saint-Etienne; Neymar injured

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi had three assists in a 3-1 win over 10-man Saint-Etienne on Sunday to help Paris Saint-Germain extend its lead atop the French league to 12 points but the victory was marred by an injury to star striker Neymar. The Brazil forward was stretchered off in...
SOCCER
AFP

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The match also featured the long-awaited PSG debut of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, while Neymar left the pitch sobbing in agony, stretchered off with an ankle injury. Still in November, the result leaves PSG on 40 points, 12 clear of second-placed Rennes, who beat Lorient 2-0 for their sixth win in seven matches. "I'm happy with the performance of the whole team and the effort from all the players, especially Lionel Messi who helped us win the match," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.
SOCCER
AFP

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's Ballon d'Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's award. - Putellas succeeds Rapinoe - This is just the third year that a women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded, with Putellas following in the footsteps of Norway's Ada Hegerberg, winner in 2018, and the United States' 2019 World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe.
UEFA
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Liverpool primed to pile on misery for Everton

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arriving with the best attack in the Premier League, Liverpool looks primed to pile on the misery for local rival Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton hasn't won any of its last seven games and the pressure is increasing on manager Rafa Benitez, who is taking on his former club. Meanwhile, Liverpool great Steve Gerrard could do his old club a big favor by leading Aston Villa, where he has recently taken over as manager, to a win over Manchester City, one of Liverpool's main title contenders. Second-place City is a point ahead of third-place Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea, which is also in action at Watford. Fourth-place West Ham is at home to Brighton, third-to-last Burnley looks for just its second win of the season in a trip to Wolverhampton, and Leicester travels to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
132K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy