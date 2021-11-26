ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Italy reports 51 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,686 new cases

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 71 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell slightly to 13,686 from...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

EU could approve shot against new Covid variant in 3-4 months

(Reuters) – The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday it could approve vaccines adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus within three to four months if needed, but that existing shots would continue to provide protection. Speaking to the European Parliament, European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#Reuters#The Health Ministry
wkzo.com

UAE approves Sputnik Light as universal booster shot against COVID-19 – RDIF

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates has approved Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine as a universal booster shot against COVID-19, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Tuesday. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the vaccine abroad, said Sputnik Light can be administered six months after the second dose...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Belgium, UK agree to strengthen immigration cooperation amid Channel crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium and Britain said on Tuesday they will cooperate more closely to fight illegal migration, days after France snubbed Britain and said it needed to get serious before talks on the matter could resume. France and Britain were already at loggerheads over immigration, post-Brexit trading rules and...
IMMIGRATION
wkzo.com

Austria extends COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days

VIENNA (Reuters) – An Austrian parliamentary committee on Tuesday, as widely expected, approved a decree extending the country’s COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days, bringing its total duration to 20 days, which the government has said is the longest it will last. Faced with surging daily coronavirus infections, the conservative-led government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Ecuador to keep land border with Peru shut to try stop Omicron spread

QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it would keep the country’s border with Peru closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus’ Omicron variant. Peru announced that as of Dec. 1, it would open its land border for residents and non-residents coming from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wkzo.com

Lisbon hospital shuts children services due to Omicron COVID-19 case

LISBON (Reuters) – A large hospital near Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, said on Tuesday it has temporarily shut two of its pediatric departments after a health worker, who is also the doctor for a COVID-hit soccer team, tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Garcia de Orta...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Brazil reports two cases of Omicron variant, first in Latin America

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that laboratory analysis had found two Brazilian cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the first reported cases in Latin America. Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife had both apparently contracted the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – China detected 91 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, marking the highest daily count since Nov. 2 and a significant jump from 21 cases a day earlier, as the country fights a fresh outbreak in the north. EUROPE. * The EU drug regulator said it...
WORLD
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
HEALTH SERVICES
wkzo.com

Experimental Hipra vaccine could help combat variants, says minister

MADRID (Reuters) – An experimental COVID-19 vaccine currently under development by Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra could be effective as a booster against variants of the virus, Spain’s Science Minister Diana Morant said on Tuesday. Morant said a Phase II trial on 1,000 volunteers who have already received another vaccine was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy