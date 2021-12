Requiring vaccinations to travel to foreign countries isn't new, but it will likely become the norm for more travelers to more destinations and that is not a bad thing at all. British tourists will be admitted to Spain from next month only if they can show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to a Spanish government bulletin published on Saturday as the country tightened travel restrictions amid concern about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO