ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Skater Owned: ABC’s Barton Damer

The Berrics Canteen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkater Owned: A new series about skaters who own businesses that aren’t skate brands. In collaboration with Liquid Death and The Berrics. As many of you know, there is more to skateboarding than just those who represent the tip of the pyramid, aka the pro skateboarder. Now, I know that becoming...

theberrics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Berrics Canteen

Kareem Campbell Chats With Red Bull About His Storied Career In Skating

Kareem Campbell has had an unbelievable journey to the Skateboarding Hall of Fame. He came up at Venice Beach in the ’80s, getting noticed by pros like Hosoi and Hartsel; had some ads for Bronze Age (see Hulu’s The Curse Of Von Dutch for more on that era); was an original rider for Jason Lee’s brand Blue; had earth-shattering parts throughout the ’90s; and, with KCKs, had one of the decade’s most beloved shoes. And that just covers a fraction of his influence in skateboarding.
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Eat This Skateboard

If you’ve ever been at the edge of starvation during a sesh and everything, including your skateboard, morphs into food right before your eyes, well Japanese chain restaurant Gyoza no Antei has the cure. Japan Today reported that the Shinjuku Omoide Yokocho location is serving skateboard-shaped gyoza on cute little roll wheels thru December 24. The inspiration behind this seasonal offering is the local annual lottery and, of course, the inclusion of skateboarding in the Olympics. The country’s skateboarders have a lot to be proud of: Tokyo boys have dominated Tampa Am two years in a row; and Japan was well-represented on the podium in the Summer Games. Correct us if we’re wrong, but we don’t remember Applebee’s creating a skateboard-shaped cheeseburger for the X-Games.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC Action News

ABC's The Magic Maker

This Thanksgiving, famed magician Adam Trent breaks the No. 1 rule of magic and puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives. Whether it’s helping a U.S. soldier “magically” reappear to his family after serving overseas or teaching a nervous young man to “walk on water” for his marriage proposal, Adam Trent spends this holiday with amazing and astonishing viewers while making dreams come true as “The Magic Maker.”
TV & VIDEOS
Travel + Leisure

Central Park's Wollman Rink Promises to be an 'Accessible Cultural Hub' to All Skaters in Reopening

Central Park's famous ice skating rink is officially reopened. Wollman Rink, now being run by a coalition of New York businesses and organizations, including Equinox, the YMCA, and The Boys' Club of New York, welcomed skaters back last week with a plethora of new offerings including a cafe and more. (Since 1986, the rink had been owned and operated by the Trump Organization.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Tony Alva
ABC Action News

ABC's The Bachelorette goes on the Road

“The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery.
TV & VIDEOS
The Conscious Cat

Thanksgiving ABC’s

Thursday is Thanksgiving in the United States and it’s time for my annual tradition of making a “Thanksgiving ABC’s” list. I maintain a gratitude practice every day, but I still love doing this list every year. Some of the items repeat year after year, others are new. Here’s this year’s list:
FESTIVAL
KTVB

'Hawkeye': Inside 'Rogers the Musical' and Why It's Important to Clint Barton's Story (Exclusive)

After much anticipation, Hawkeye finally debuted with the first two episodes of its six-part, limited run on Disney+. In the Christmas-themed Marvel series, which takes place after the blip, Jeremy Renner reprises his role as an aging Clint Barton, who is trying to make up for lost time with his family in a post-Avengers world. And before a chance encounter with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) derails those plans, that includes Barton taking his kids to a Broadway performance of Rogers the Musical in New York City.
MOVIES
Variety

It’s Official: ABC Names Clayton Echard Next Star of ‘The Bachelor’

It’s official: ABC has announced Clayton Echard as the next star of “The Bachelor.” Echard, a suitor on the current season of “The Bachelorette” with Michelle Young, will lead Season 26 of the long-running dating show. Echard was first reported by Variety back in September to be the new “Bachelor” when photos of him filming with a camera crew were leaked by the press. At that time, sources close to the show told Variety that producers had fallen in love with Echard during Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and keenly had their eye on him to be the franchise’s next leading man, especially after...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Skateboarding#Motion Graphics#Abc#Indy
The Berrics Canteen

Roark Releases Limited Jamie Thomas Capsule

Today, Roark released a capsule that includes Jamie Thomas prints from his trip to Scotland with the brand in 2019, and includes a picture T-shirt, a button down, and a matching Zero deck. Future releases will feature prints from trips to India, in 2017; and Hong Kong, in 2019. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Berrics Canteen

Queen of Macba Finals: Monica Torres Vs. Marina Gabriela

The fourth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ introduced its ‘Queen of MACBA’ series last month, and now it’s already coming to a close! Women’s Battle At The Berrics champ Monica Torres faces off against another WBATB alumnus, Marina Gabriela—but who will claim that ‘Queen of MACBA’ title? Watch the game, above!
COMBAT SPORTS
Sourcing Journal

The Art of Collaboration: Virgil Abloh Through the Years

A creative visionary, Virgil Abloh made a career out of bringing people together and challenging the status quo. His affinity for helping young designers, combined with his unique background in architecture and work with multi-hyphenate artists of all kinds, solidified him as a fixture in fashion and beyond. By joining forces with institutions like Levi’s and Nike, as well as with Swiss design company Vitra, Abloh made an imprint in home goods, art, sneakers and more. Through his appointment as Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director in 2018, the Off-White founder can be credited for cementing the boom of luxury streetwear—two categories...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
The Berrics Canteen

Krux Releases Sergio Santoro’s ‘Grateful’ Part

Sergio Santoro famously did a darkslide on the massive MACBA out-ledge—as seen in his ‘Nicest Moments’ part here on The Berrics—quickly making him one of the most unpredictable skaters in the world. But recently Santoro had to overcome a devastating ankle injury, and then got stuck in Brazil during the pandemic—all this hardship reminded him of what he’s grateful for. Instead of wallowing, he focused his positive energy into making a full length part for Krux, titled ‘Grateful,’ which will remind you of the vibes that got you into skating in the first place.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Berrics Canteen

Haroshi Is At It Again With Limited Edition Allterrain Jackets

10 years ago, Battle At The Berrics trophy artist Haroshi—who designed the upcycled pieces for BATBs 5 thru 10—has revolutionized how we look at broken decks, and his latest venture is equally inventive. He began making sculptures with old skateboards and decided to sand the back graphics down into a powder. (Legend has it that he hides a little piece of used and abused hardware deep within each one, a sort of skate nucleus). He was eventually able to make the powder into clay through strenuous work, but the effect wasn’t quite right. A decade later, when brainstorming collaborations with Nexus VII‘s Tomohiro Konno, the skateboard powder dye idea was finally realized through Nexus VII’s technical expertise.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
firstsportz.com

‘He lit up every room he walked into,’ Serena Williams shares a heartfelt video for late friend Virgil Abloh

At the age of 41, renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed on Sunday after battling a rare form of cancer. Abloh was one of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry was known for his creative mind. He bought a new thinking in fashion which had no limits and guided modern fashion to a new dimension altogether. Needless to say, the world is mourning the passion away of such a legendary figure.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy