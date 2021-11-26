Skater Owned: ABC’s Barton Damer

If you’ve ever been at the edge of starvation during a sesh and everything, including your skateboard, morphs into food right before your eyes, well Japanese chain restaurant Gyoza no Antei has the cure. Japan Today reported that the Shinjuku Omoide Yokocho location is serving skateboard-shaped gyoza on cute little roll wheels thru December 24. The inspiration behind this seasonal offering is the local annual lottery and, of course, the inclusion of skateboarding in the Olympics. The country’s skateboarders have a lot to be proud of: Tokyo boys have dominated Tampa Am two years in a row; and Japan was well-represented on the podium in the Summer Games. Correct us if we’re wrong, but we don’t remember Applebee’s creating a skateboard-shaped cheeseburger for the X-Games.
