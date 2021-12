Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement officer has announced a few recent settlements that will help to protect consumers. Attorney General Josh Shapiro dropped a lawsuit earlier this week along with nine other attorney generals that had been filed against the federal Department of Labor concerning a rule about limits on non-tipped work that a tipped worker can complete and still only receive the tipped minimum wage. New tip regulations ensure tipped workers only get paid the tipped minimum wage when the vast majority of their work is able to generate tips.

BUTLER, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO