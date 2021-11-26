Historical Reflections

A case before the Supreme Court Wednesday could decide the fate of abortion rights across the U.S. Carol Sanger, author of "About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in Twenty-First-Century America" and a professor at Columbia Law School, spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about what to expect from both sides, as well as how overturning Roe v. Wade could affect abortion laws.
The Biden administration is preparing to implement new travel guidelines that would require proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of flying into the U.S., including for vaccinated people, a spokesperson from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed. The expected change comes as the country beefs...
CNN says it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending a further review of documents revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was facing charges of sexual harassment
(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
(CNN) — Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 13-10 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of a pill made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to help treat Covid-19. Members of the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee were split in their vote to recommend molnupiravir, which can reduce the relative risk someone will progress to severe disease or death by about 30%. The absolute reduction in risk of severe disease or death was 3% -- 9.7% of people who took placebo died, compared to 6.8% of those given molnupiravir.
Washington – A federal judge in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from implementing its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers in 10 states, finding the administration overstepped its authority in ordering employees at a range of health care facilities to get their shots. U.S. District Judge...
(CNN) — A woman who testified Tuesday in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell said she met the close confidante of Jeffrey Epstein and the billionaire businessman when she was 14 and eating ice cream with friends at a camp where he was a benefactor. The woman, identified in...
NEW YORK (AP) — Author Alice Sebold publicly apologized Tuesday to the man who was exonerated last week in the 1981 rape that was the basis for her memoir “Lucky” and said she was struggling with the role she played “within a system that sent an innocent man to jail.”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show” after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey’s show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican. Oz, 61, will bring his unrivaled...
The U.S. has detected the nation's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday. The individual was a fully vaccinated traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said. The person had mild symptoms that are improving, and is self-quarantining.
