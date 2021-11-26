ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The experience of loss

By James Egan
cookcountynews-herald.com
 5 days ago

In my function as iconoclast – one who, for example, would pull the...

www.cookcountynews-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Verywell Health

COVID-19 May Cause Parosmia. What Is It?

Some people recovering from COVID-19 report that foods taste rotten, metallic, or skunk-like, describing a condition called parosmia. COVID-19 can damage olfactory receptors in the nose or the parts of the brain necessary for smelling. There’s no way of knowing when a person’s sense of smell will return to normal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
momjunction.com

14-Pound Baby Boy Was A 'Celebrity' At The Hospital After He Arrived 2 Weeks Early

We love it when our babies are chubby and cuddly — let’s admit it! On average, a baby weighing anywhere between eight to nine pounds, or three to four kilograms, is considered chubby and, well, fat (1). The chubbier, the squishier, right? But a couple from Arizona is enjoying squishy at its best after giving birth to baby Finnley, a fourteen-pound chubster and miracle baby who is now pretty much a celebrity!
CELEBRITIES
Blue Ridge Muse

The Jamboree is always a moving experience

The video was filmed at The Friday Night Jamboree on Nov. 19, 2021, at The Floyd Country Store with the Gap Civil providing the dance music and The Comptoms handling the Gospel Hour for the weekly show that in an international showcase for the Blue Ridge Mountain town in Southwestern Virginia.
FLOYD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Thomas
calais.news

Students Experimented at Acrylics Workshop

Anne Black’s “Joy of Acrylics” workshop, held October 30 at Eastport Arts Center, was a busy afternoon during which attendees were encouraged to experiment and have some messy art fun. Students were guided by Black through the steps of painting, brushing, dragging and raised stenciling. They learned how to use their colors and ‘go with the flow,’ then went home with a well organized 12-color acrylic paint kit which included everything needed to continue to create at home.
EASTPORT, ME
cookcountynews-herald.com

Book chronicles pictures and stories told by Cook County kids ages 5-18 who were affected by COVID-19

A new locally written paperback book is out just in time for Christmas. The book is called Squeezed: Covid the Constrictor. It is a collection of pictures, poems, essays and short pieces written by more than 130 students from Cook County schools who tell about the affects the on-going plague has had on their lives. The works were collected by […]
COOK COUNTY, MN
The Guardian

Experiences & Partnerships Curator

You’ll be a member of a mixed team of internal consultants working with our properties across Northern Ireland to deliver fantastic experiences and grow support across a wide range of audiences. As part of our matrix way of working, you’ll form part of an organisation wide network of curators who consist of both Experiences & Partnerships Curators and Cultural Heritage Curators.
ENTERTAINMENT
mountainliving.com

Experience This Hidden Caribbean Retreat

Recently, this hidden retreat featuring The Luxury Division of Pella’s Duratherm all wood windows and doors was featured in Architectural Digest. The private estate, set against the backdrop of a remote Dominican Republic coastline, is a three-building series of avant-garde structures. Commissioned by a “New York City couple with wellness...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
cookcountynews-herald.com

North House Winterer’s Gathering and Arctic Film Fest

North House Folk School was a busy place this past weekend as folks gathered to take part in the Winterer’s Gathering and Arctic Film Fest. Featured classes included snowshoe lacing, Mukluk repair and restoration, firewood preparation, and Fix your Holey Socks. There was also a sled dog meet and greet courtesy of Points Unknown Dogsledding and a display of winter […]
MOVIES
cookcountynews-herald.com

Teaching kids about giving

On the quest to raising good humans, I realize that most people tend to use the holidays as a teachable time for kids. We encourage the need to do good for others who might have less than we do as we donate food, toys, money and help in our communities and beyond. We do this on overdrive in November and […]
KIDS
cookcountynews-herald.com

Empty Bowls is virtual for 2021

In 2018 more than 400 people went to St. John’s Catholic Church to eat a simple meal of donated soups, loaves of bread and desserts as part of the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser held to fight community hunger. When that evening concluded almost $27,000 had been raised, a new record. The next year more than $30,000 was taken in. Last […]
CHARITIES
cookcountynews-herald.com

Northshore Flowers, Gardens & People Paintings, a book review

Fall is over. The color that cheered the hillsides has wiggled from the sky and now crunches under our feet. Days are short, colder, grey skies are the new norm. For some, this time of year is depressing. But a book by local artist Jan Rivard Attridge can brighten your winter days. The book is called Northshore Flowers, Gardens & […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
cookcountynews-herald.com

Historical Reflections

This photo of the Grand Marais Steppers was taken in the early 1960s. The girls were students in Laura Grant’s dance class. From left to right are Heidi Sobanja, Cristy Leet, Leah Thomas, Terri Nelson, Jan Hansen, Traci Nelson, Marilyn Sande, Sherri Nelson, and Geri Benson. Photo courtesy of Laura Grant.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
The Independent

Voices: Nativity plays are hideous and wonderful – the show must go on

Are we following that star tonight? Apparently around one in four schools are planning to put their Christmas shows online this year, and 10 per cent of primaries won’t be doing one at all. For Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, there is no room at the inn – at least not enough for proper social distancing. We should be, “Being careful, not socialising when we don’t particularly need to,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Then again, according to Boris Johnson, “We don’t want people to cancel such events. We think that overwhelmingly...
RELIGION
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Friendsgiving

For many, the holidays are that special time of the year when we are thankful for the people who are most important in our lives. This often includes family, however, a more recent trend has expanded this to include close friends. Over the past weekend, I celebrated this time of year with several friends in...
FESTIVAL
wordonfire.org

The Steadying Hand of Experience

The value of experience is not in seeing much, but in seeing wisely.—William Osler. One thorn of experience is worth a whole wilderness of warning.—James Russell Lowell. Years ago, as a newly minted third-year medical student turned loose (from two years of mind-numbing classroom lectures) to roam the medical wards of a bustling Minneapolis hospital, I felt someone warmly put their hand upon my shoulder. Turning, I beheld the unfamiliar face of a wizened senior physician. Grey, stooped, and bespectacled, he smiled at me and pointed to the numerous books and cheat sheets awkwardly stuffed into the groaning pockets of my white coat. “Someday,” he winked, “you won’t need to carry any of those around.” As he walked away, I muttered, “When?”
JESUS
Forbes

Experience The Joy Of Being Wrong

Founder and CEO of The Entrepreneurial Learning Initiative, providing entrepreneurial mindset education and professional development. We all hate to be wrong. It’s an unpleasant experience that most of us would prefer to avoid. In fact, we often go to great lengths to defend our beliefs — even when they may be holding us back. As Mark Twain once said: “What gets us into trouble is not what we don’t know. It’s what we know for sure that just ain’t so.”
SMALL BUSINESS
syncopatedtimes.com

The Busking Experiment

Recently I read about a social experiment performed a decade ago involving world-renowned classical violinist Joshua Bell. (I know, I’m a little late to the party on this one.) If you hadn’t heard about it: it was arranged for this virtuoso to busk anonymously in the Boston metro subway station, streets away from the world class Symphony Hall where he was performing just 3 days before.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy