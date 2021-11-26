ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching kids about giving

By Jennifer Carollo Fischer
cookcountynews-herald.com
 5 days ago

On the quest to raising good humans, I realize that most people tend...

www.cookcountynews-herald.com

nonahoodnews.com

Family Shift: Two Words To Teach Your Kids

I remember a lesson my mom and dad taught me when I was growing up. Anytime someone said something kind or did something nice for me, if I failed to respond with the appropriate two words, my mom or dad would remind me by asking, “What do you say?” The expected response was “Thank you!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Felix Yim

How to Start Teaching Your Kids Electronics from a Young Age

As a parent, you probably feel like you’re on duty 24/7. In addition to our daily tasks, today’s digitally-fueled world has amplified our parenting responsibilities. It demands guidance in the real world and the virtual one to help our kids move in the right direction.
SFGate

This Giving Tuesday Give Back with Your Kids

(BPT) - November 30th marks Giving Tuesday, a global movement to encourage people to do good and help their communities following Thanksgiving festivities. It’s also a great time to show your kids the importance of getting involved through volunteering. In fact, research suggests kids can benefit from volunteering at a young age by learning about gratitude, becoming more generous and gaining an appreciation for sacrifice.
ADVOCACY
bgca.org

Teaching Kids Kindness Through the Holidays and Beyond

Every December when the temperatures go down and the twinkle lights go up, many children across the nation start dreaming of holiday presents, delicious meals and festive cheer they’ll soon enjoy. Unfortunately, not every child and household anticipate the winter holidays with hope, due to a range of circumstances and...
KIDS
sdpb.org

Teaching kids to have a healthy relationship with food

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The days of sweets and treats have arrived. But what does holiday baking and celebrating teach the youngest South Dakotans about our relationship with food?. Today, as part of SDPB's Early Learning Initiative, we're going to talk about...
KIDS
orangetownnews.com

Holly Hill Childcare Teaches the Meaning of Giving

It’s that time of year! With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Holly Hill Childcare and Learning Center is once again holding its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Created in 2010 our staff and students donate all the traditional food items and gift cards for a bountiful Thanksgiving Day feast. Beautiful food baskets are then created and given to families and the elderly who otherwise would not be able to partake in a Thanksgiving dinner. Debbie Fedorko, director of Holly Hill said, “Our Thanksgiving food drive is the perfect opportunity for our staff to teach our children some very valuable lessons. When a food item is brought in, the youngsters place the items on a table and are taught the meaning of sharing, caring and the true joy of giving to others. Anyone interested in donating to our drive can drop food items/gift cards off in our lobby, 308 Peck Lane, Orange.
CHARITIES
The Beacon Newspapers

How to teach adult children about money

Jane and John, who are parents to four adult children, have amassed substantial wealth during their careers. To experience their children enjoying some of this wealth — and to take advantage of the current high federal estate tax exemption amounts, which could potentially be reduced — they would like to give away some of it during their lifetime.
KIDS
atlantanews.net

Sliming With Kids: Combine fun with learning activities to teach real-world lessons

Slime is a great sensory material that provides endless hours of fun for kids (from 3 to 99!). Once you introduce your child to kid slime, chances are that they (and you too!) will get hooked to this mushy, gooey material that's raging a storm worldwide. But it can be a great learning tool too, teaching kids motor skills and creativity as well. And, the more they explore with different textures, colors, and consistencies of slime, the better they'll learn and understand important real-world lessons.
KIDS
MySanAntonio

These entrepreneurs want to teach kids math with Vikings

Education has to evolve with the habits that children of each generation acquire. You have to constantly be looking for new ways to engage children. Vikidz is a video game designed to reinforce knowledge and encourage healthy competition among students. This is a Viking ship competition, in which you have to win challenges on the subject matter in order to advance.
KIDS
dailyjournal.net

Tami Silverman: Teach kids benefit of kindness, gratitude

After months of self-care, protection and distancing, and with Thanksgiving and the winter holidays just around the corner, now is the perfect time to remind our children of the benefits of connecting with others through acts of kindness and giving. Like so many skills we teach our children, compassion and kindness take practice. Through their committed practice, they also can bring our children great rewards, such as increased confidence, improved collaboration and social networking skills, and a greater sense of community.
KIDS
WKYC

How to teach your kids gratitude all year long: Mom Squad

CLEVELAND — It's the time of year when we go around the dining room table and say what we are grateful for. Or if you have a little one, you might get the hand turkey that details five thinks your child is grateful for. But studies show practicing gratitude year-round can lead to a happier child, reduce the risk of depression and increase confidence.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTHR

Mrs. Brinker on teaching kids gratitude

GREENWOOD, Ind — When you ask most parents what they want for their kids, it is for them to be happy. It is what we try to do for our kids. It guides our decisions about their education and discipline and it is the reason we are searching for that perfect Christmas gift.
GREENWOOD, IN
Kirstie Taylor

Couples therapy teaches you about communication

Many people think couples therapy is for people who have a failing relationship. But those people are shooting themselves in the foot. No matter how great of a match you are with someone, there will always be issues. And a therapist has years of training under their belt to help you strengthen your relationship before it becomes a shit show.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MOV Parent: Teach your children to share and give

As we are approaching the busiest time of the year, and before it is too late, it is time to reach out to our children and grandchildren and remind them that this is the season of giving and sharing. If we teach our children from a young age to share...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Post and Courier

Teaching kids how to express gratitude

Well, first it would be good to know what the word gratitude means. Gratitude is defined as the quality of being thankful or the readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness. Now that we have the meaning of gratitude, one may ask “How do I show gratitude?” Showing...
KIDS
KBTX.com

Kids, teens invited Sunday to join event teaching care for cats

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six Kittens Rescue, a local non-profit kitten rescue, is hosting an event Sunday, November 21, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Copperfield Park in Bryan for kids to learn how to become kitten heroes. The address is 5001 Canterbury Drive. This program is sponsored by Orphan...
BRYAN, TX
Berkeleyan Online

What Multicultural Families Can Teach Kids About Character

Rishi Mehta and Nora Saperstein decided before they even had children that they wanted to integrate both Rishi’s Sikh religion and Nora’s Jewish religion into their family life. When their twin daughters turned 13 years old—the age at which Jewish children typically participate in Bar or Bat Mitzvahs—Rishi and Nora put together a coming-of-age ceremony that combined elements of both Sikhism and Judaism.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

