Utah continues to outperform the country when it comes to its unemployment rate. That’s according to data released Friday by the state’s Department of Workforce Services. For the month of October, Utah’s rate was just 2.2%. That is the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded here. For the U.S. it was 4.6%. Over the past two years, employment in Utah has actually grown by nearly 4%. That’s an increase of more than 58,000 jobs. — Ross Terrell.

PROVO, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO