Iowa State

Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Iowa

By Lincoln Journal Star
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne last ride. The last game of the season is here,...

www.elkharttruth.com

On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Scarlet Nation

Husker commits reaction to Iowa game

There were several Nebraska football commitments in attendance for the Husker's last home game of the 2021 season against Iowa. HuskerOnline.com contacted some of them to get their thoughts on the day's events and developments. Their comments are below:. "The visit went well it was great to meet other players...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Minnesota flips 2022 SDSU LB commit Joey Gerlach

On the first day that the Gopher Football coaches hit the road, defensive coordinator / linebackers coach Joe Rossi went immediately to Woodbury (Minn.) high school to see 2022 linebacker Joey Gerlach, and by the end of the meeting, the east metro product held his first Big Ten offer from Minnesota. Soon after that, he decided that he wanted to be a Gopher.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

4 Auburn players enter transfer portal Tuesday

Three Auburn players entered the transfer portal early Tuesday, including a veteran offensive piece. Running back Shaun Shivers, receiver Elijah Canion and edge rusher Caleb Johnson all had their names appear in the portal Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. Update (11:55 a.m.): Senior offensive guard Tashawn...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
247Sports

The coaching carousel's possible effects on K-State

There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
NFL
247Sports

Live updates: Iowa State football takes on Oklahoma in Norman

The Iowa State football program will look to bounce back from a close 41-38 defeat to Texas Tech when it hits the road to take on Oklahoma. The Cyclones will enter the matchup in fourth place in the Big 12 with an overall record of 6-4 (4-3 Big 12). Iowa State has dropped two of its last three road games and will look to win its first game in Norman. Okla. since 2017. Oklahoma, on the other hand, enters the game off the back of its first loss of the season. Oklahoma fell to Baylor 27-14 in Waco, Tex. last Saturday. In the loss, head coach Lincoln Riley used both Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler at the quarterback position. Rattler led the Sooners last year, but lost his place to Williams earlier this season. Earlier this week, Riley stated that Williams would start for the Sooners.
IOWA STATE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Have Two Champs in Iowa

Over the weekend, many of the Husker backups and redshirts took part in the Grand View Open in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. A pair of Huskers earned individual titles in the open division, while 14 total Huskers competed. In the Freshman/Sophomore Division, Nebraska had six participants. Freshman Elise Brown Ton finished...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Live updates: Iowa State basketball vs. Alabama State

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State (2-0) will look to build on its 60-50 win over Oregon State on Tuesday night when Alabama State (0-3) comes to town. Here is how you can check out the Iowa State basketball game:. When: Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa)
ALABAMA STATE

