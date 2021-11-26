Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Iowa

The Iowa State football program will look to bounce back from a close 41-38 defeat to Texas Tech when it hits the road to take on Oklahoma. The Cyclones will enter the matchup in fourth place in the Big 12 with an overall record of 6-4 (4-3 Big 12). Iowa State has dropped two of its last three road games and will look to win its first game in Norman. Okla. since 2017. Oklahoma, on the other hand, enters the game off the back of its first loss of the season. Oklahoma fell to Baylor 27-14 in Waco, Tex. last Saturday. In the loss, head coach Lincoln Riley used both Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler at the quarterback position. Rattler led the Sooners last year, but lost his place to Williams earlier this season. Earlier this week, Riley stated that Williams would start for the Sooners.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO