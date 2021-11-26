Braves News: Rule 5 Draft, Free Agent rumblings and more

Last week, was the final opportunity to protect MILB players from the Rule 5 Draft, and the Braves chose to protect Drew Waters, Freddy Tarnok, Brooks Wilson, William Woods by adding them to the 40-Man roster. For those not in the know, MILB players can only stay MILB players for a specific amount of time (varies according to circumstance), then the parent club has to add them to the 40-Man roster or risk losing them in a draft that aids players in getting shots with other teams. When drafted in the Rule 5 draft, said player has to be added to the active roster, not just the 40-man, which is a HUGE deal for said player. If the player is drafted in the Rule 5 and the club that drafted said player removes him from the roster, they have to offer the player back to the original club and/or pay an allotted amount to keep the player.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO