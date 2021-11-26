ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves News: Rule 5 Draft, Free Agent rumblings and more

By Talking Chop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB Pipeline lists outfielder Justin Dean as the Braves’ most intriguing player that is eligible for the...

Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
92.9 The Game

Moving Albies is the right move

Will Ozzie Albies finally get his bat going in the World Series against the Houston Astros? Did Brian Snitker make the right move by sliding Ozzie Albies down the batting order?
MLB
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Manny Pina signs, Freddie Freeman update and more

Predictably it has been a slow start to the hot stove season although the Atlanta Braves did make a little noise Monday with the signing of veteran catcher Manny Pina who agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that also contains a club option for 2024. Pina spent the last six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and hit a career best 13 home runs in 2021. He will add depth behind starter Travis d’Arnaud who missed a big chunk of the 2021 season with a thumb injury.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves players they could lose in the Rule 5 Draft

Last week, was the final opportunity to protect MILB players from the Rule 5 Draft, and the Braves chose to protect Drew Waters, Freddy Tarnok, Brooks Wilson, William Woods by adding them to the 40-Man roster. For those not in the know, MILB players can only stay MILB players for a specific amount of time (varies according to circumstance), then the parent club has to add them to the 40-Man roster or risk losing them in a draft that aids players in getting shots with other teams. When drafted in the Rule 5 draft, said player has to be added to the active roster, not just the 40-man, which is a HUGE deal for said player. If the player is drafted in the Rule 5 and the club that drafted said player removes him from the roster, they have to offer the player back to the original club and/or pay an allotted amount to keep the player.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Potential one-year contract starting pitching free agent options

Today, I will continue this series of potential one-year contract free-agent options, this time moving on to starting pitchers. This is a market that’s already been red-hot early this offseason, with Jose Berrios receiving a seven-year mega-contract to stay with the Blue Jays and guys like Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander signing lucrative one-year deals. There’s no doubt it will be pricey if Alex Anthopoulos wants to bring in a high-quality rotation option, but I think he would love to find a veteran on a one-year deal to add to his staff.
MLB
Inbox: Free agents, young arms and more

Do you think Freddie Freeman will sign with the baseball team that offers him the most money?. This question comes from our friend Josh Brown, who is a very funny dude. While Josh sends this in sarcastic fashion, I do think this is one of those instances where the free agent would certainly pass on the most significant offer.
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: What Will the 2022 Outfield Look Like?

The Atlanta Braves 2022 outfield picture looks blurry at the moment, but that could change in due-time. One of the more-intriguing position groups for the Atlanta Braves entering the 2022 season is the outfield. A group that used numerous different players throughout the 2021 campaign, the Braves outfield was an...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: One undervalued free agent at each position: Outfield

Free agency is all about finding value, and few general managers have been able to do that better than Alex Anthopoulos. The Braves will never have one of the largest payrolls, and with so many free agents of their own that they are trying to retain, they’ll need to find some hidden value this offseason if they want to repeat as champions. So in this series, I’ll be coming up with one undervalued free agent at each position, beginning with the outfield, where the Braves have plenty of holes to fill.
FanSided

Why the Atlanta Braves are setting up to trade a catcher

The Atlanta Braves have recognized that in their micro-free-enterprise system called ‘Major League Baseball’, supply and demand considerations loom large. The Atlanta Braves now have this taste of winning and it’s a meal worth getting again and again. What follows almost certainly will not be acted upon until after a...
Talking Chop

Braves News: Current 40-man Roster, Trade Rumors, and More

Free agent bargains outlined based on the Braves’ needs in Friday’s Starting Nine. The New York Mets are in the search for a new starting pitcher, according to GM Billy Eppler. Free-agent SS Javier Baez is in talks with Detroit Tigers. The 28-year old has a career .264 batting average....
MLB
FanSided

Braves Free Agent Targets: Chris Taylor Seems Like No-Brainer

As we look at some free agent targets the Atlanta Braves should be going after this offseason, we look at a familiar foe in the versatile Chris Taylor. With a Freddie Freeman contract still to get done and the lockout looming, we could see a flurry of moves this week by the Atlanta Braves.
