What do you get the armchair warrior who has already triumphed over gunslingers, aliens, zombies, and supervillains? The opportunity to take over the entire world, of course. That's exactly what you're up against in Sid Meier's Civilization VI, the latest iteration of the turn-based strategy game series that simulates nothing less than the evolution of human civilization. Sim fans already know how deep and rewarding this title is, but new players can jump in and take the throne just as easily—especially now that the game is on deep discount as part of a Cyber Monday sale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO