Soccer

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Sevilla - La Liga

By Max Parsons
90min.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid face a daunting task to carry on their blistering form on Sunday night, as they host Sevilla in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are looking to go nine games without defeat this weekend, having won seven of their previous eight. They claimed top spot in La Liga with a...

www.90min.com

World Soccer Talk

Real Madrid cruise past Granada to return to top of La Liga

Madrid (AFP) – Vinicius Junior scored his 10th goal of the season as Real Madrid thrashed Granada 4-1 on Sunday to shoot back to the top of La Liga. Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez put Madrid two up inside the opening 30 minutes at Los Carmenes, where Granada briefly made a game of it when Luis Suarez pulled a goal back, only to be blown away in the second half.
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal: Celta Vigo will be up against Villarreal on the Matchday 14 of the La Liga 2021/22. Celta Vigo are standing at the 15th spot whereas Villarreal stands at the 12th position. Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Match Preview. Celta Vigo aren’t having an ideal campaign as they...
SOCCER
FanSided

Five reasons why Real Madrid will win La Liga in 2021-2022

Many people have referred to this season as a transitional one for Real Madrid as they aim to strengthen their squad significantly next summer with the possible additions of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and even possibly Paul Pogba. Even though none of that is set in stone at the moment, there is a lot of excitement for the summer transfer window, so much excitement that we are slightly forgetting that this season is progressing and it’s doing so quite nicely so far for Real Madrid. Even though the words ‘transitional season’ are thrown around quite a lot with the team this year, there is really no such thing as that for the club who will still do everything they can to win all trophies available.
SOCCER
90min.com

Granada 1-4 Real Madrid: Player ratings as rampant Blancos return to La Liga summit

Real Madrid ran riot at Granada on Sunday afternoon, earning a 4-1 victory to return to the top of La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men took their time to find their feet in the game but managed to open the scoring on 19 minutes. Marco Asensio showed great composure to race through on goal and finish past Luis Maximiano after latching onto Toni Kroos' perfectly weighted through ball.
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 takeaways from a stellar 4-1 win at Granada in La Liga

Real Madrid made their return to club football in fantastic fashion as they picked up an exciting 4-1 win at Granada on matchday 13 of La Liga. Goals from Marco Asensio, Nacho Fernandez, Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy made sure that Real were in the driving seat at all times, as they now travel to Moldova for their Champions League clash against Sheriff.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca: Rayo Vallecano will host Mallorca on the Matchday 14 of the La Liga 2021/22. Rayo Vallecano stands at the seventh spot in the points table whereas Mallorca are standing at the 13th spot. Rayo Vallecano vs Mallorca Match Preview. Rayo Vallecano have had a good campaign...
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Sevilla as Vinicius Junior saves the day once more

Real Madrid were thoroughly outplayed in the first half, yet they were all square 1-1 thanks to a big stop from Thibaut Courtois and a bit of heads-up poaching from star striker Karim Benzema. Sevilla could have easily been ahead, but Real were doing just enough to hang on. And in the end, that’s all they needed to do in the second half, because their savior was coming.
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla a salve for LaLiga's struggles in the UEFA Champions League

I always liked the Europa League more, anyway. Ahem. It hasn't been a good week for Spanish football in the Champions League. Barcelona drew 0-0 with Benfica. Villarreal and Manchester United did what Villarreal and Manchester United do, and so did Cristiano Ronaldo: a late(ish) goal opening the way to a 2-0 away win at the Ceramica, which allows Michael Carrick to step down as interim manager to the interim manager with a 100% record. And Atletico Madrid conceded an 87th-minute goal to lose against Milan, just about the time when they decided that what they had to do was just not lose.
MLS
goal.com

'Surprising everyone now!' - Watch Vinicius Junior's 'extraordinary' Real Madrid winner vs Sevilla

The winger belted his side into the lead in the 87th minute on Sunday with a strike from outside the box. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called Vinicius Junior's late winner against Sevilla "extraordinary", with the winger showing he is on the way towards becoming "one of the best in the world" as he continues to flash more shooting ability than anticipated.
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid could score a surprisingly high number of goals vs. Sevilla

After defeating Granada 4-1 and Sheriff 3-0 in their last two matches after the international fixtures, Real Madrid could have similar goal-scoring numbers against an even tougher opponent on La Liga’s Matchday 15. Los Blancos will face Sevilla on Sunday night at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Andalusian club is third...
SOCCER
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Sevilla confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of La Liga fixture tonight

Real Madrid welcome Sevilla to the Spanish capital tonight, with the away team aiming to keep the pressure on their rivals at the top of La Liga.Real came into the gameweek as league leaders with 30 points, while third-placed Sevilla have 28.Carlo Ancelotti’s players have not lost in their last eight outings, but Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla are without a defeat in their last nine.This evening’s visitors were 2-0 winners against Wolfsburg in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, keeping alive their chances of reaching the knockout rounds, a night before Real thrashed Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 in the competition...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts slumping Man U, Madrid vs Sevilla

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. For what could be his final game in temporary charge of Manchester United, Michael Carrick takes his team to Premier League leader Chelsea in the headline match of the 13th round. Carrick's only match as interim manager was a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League. He could soon be replaced by German coach Ralf Rangnick, who has been in talks with United. Manchester City came into the weekend three points behind Chelsea and plays before the leader, at home to West Ham. Having criticized the standard of the Tottenham squad he has inherited following an embarrassing loss in the Europa Conference League, Antonio Conte takes his team north for an away match at Burnley. Also, Watford manager Claudio Ranieri returns to Leicester, the team he surprisingly led to the title in 2016, and Brentford hosts Everton.
PREMIER LEAGUE

