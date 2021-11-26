Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Sevilla - La Liga

Many people have referred to this season as a transitional one for Real Madrid as they aim to strengthen their squad significantly next summer with the possible additions of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and even possibly Paul Pogba. Even though none of that is set in stone at the moment, there is a lot of excitement for the summer transfer window, so much excitement that we are slightly forgetting that this season is progressing and it’s doing so quite nicely so far for Real Madrid. Even though the words ‘transitional season’ are thrown around quite a lot with the team this year, there is really no such thing as that for the club who will still do everything they can to win all trophies available.

