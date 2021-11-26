ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Series of Fronts

By Vivian Gonzalez
WSVN-TV
 5 days ago

High pressure over the Southeast United States has provided for a light East wind allowing some clouds and isolated showers/drizzles to move onshore. However, another cold front is forecast to move over Northern/Central Florida during the day today, before washing out over South Florida...

wsvn.com

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warming Trend Continues This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dominant high-pressure system is locked over the southeastern US and the Gulf of Mexico. This means that a long stretch of dry weather is in the forecast for South Florida with warming temperatures. Tuesday night calls for tranquil conditions with just a few clouds and a light northeast wind. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s. (CBS4) Not so chilly but still a cool start for Wednesday, so, a light sweater or jacket will do as you head out the door to work and school in the morning. Then sunshine with clouds mixing in for the afternoon. Wednesday’s high will top the upper 70s. The warming trend is small, but it continues through the weekend. High temperatures will start to hit 80 degrees Thursday afternoon and then the lower 80s by Saturday. At the same time, the mornings will feel a little milder. Low temperatures will creep up to the upper 60s by the weekend. As far as that high pressure system goes, it is sticking around through Sunday. However, forecast models are hinting the next cold front could arrive early next week.
MIAMI, FL
newschannel6now.com

A cold front is moving through

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have a slight change in the forecast. A cold front will move through the area in the morning hours. This front will cool us down to 73 for the high. We will have sunny skies with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Temps return to the upper 70s by Thursday. Friday, temps will climb into the low-80s with a high of 81. Another cold front arrives Saturday. This cold front will cause us to have a high of 73 on Saturday. Saturday, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Sunday, mild weather will continue. We will have a high of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, a strong cold front arrives. This cold front will drop temps down into the 50s for the high.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS Miami

Hurricane Flags Burned In Key West To Mark Storm Season’s End

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A group of Florida Keys residents staged a ceremonial burning of hurricane warning flags Tuesday evening to mark the official Nov. 30 end of the 2021 Atlantic Basin hurricane season. According to the National Hurricane Center, the 2021 season brought above-average activity, spawning 21 named storms including seven hurricanes — four of them designated major hurricanes based on their wind speed. Organized by members of the Florida Keys’ ceremonial Conch Republic administration, the Key West event also offered thanks that the island chain was spared any significant storm impacts during the active season, which began June 1. Following speakers’ remarks, the hurricane flags were doused with locally distilled rum and set on fire. As spectators applauded, the flags burned to ash while the sun sank beneath the horizon off Key West’s Truman Waterfront. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.)
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
WSVN-TV

Monroe County residents celebrate end of hurricane season

(WSVN) - Residents in the Florida Keys celebrated the end of hurricane season. There was a ceremonial burning of hurricane warning flags, Tuesday. In true Keys fashion, the flags were lit using rum. Those in attendance also shared how thankful they were that no major hurricane headed our way. Copyright...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

