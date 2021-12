The Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots in a crucial AFC matchup. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Titans-Patriots prediction and pick. This is the most important game of the season for both of these teams. The Titans have essentially secured the AFC South crown, but this is their first matchup against a legitimate playoff team in nearly a month. Tennessee needs to have a good showing here to see how well they stack up when facing another potential AFC division winner. Meanwhile, the Patriots need a win to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO