Akwesasne, NY

SRMT Health Services, Roswell Park’s Center for Indigenouos Cancer research partner to create the Akwesasne Research Center for Health

 4 days ago

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) is proud to announce that a program funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is being implemented in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and its Center for Indigenous Cancer Research (CICR) team. The four-year grant totaling nearly $2.2 Million from...

