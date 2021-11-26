ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

View From Above: The Preparation

By Julie Boatman
Flying Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking off out of the sunrise over Iceland’s Keflavik airport. Credit: Julie Boatman. Margrit Waltz made the point clearly though we were speaking through FaceTime between Maryland and Germany, where she was staying before our trip. Waltz has made the transatlantic crossing by light aircraft literally hundreds of times—and...

www.flyingmag.com

NASA

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's Flight 13: Zoomed-In View From Perseverance

Video footage from the Mastcam-Z instrument aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover captured this closeup view of the takeoff and landing of the 13th flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on Sept. 4, 2021. The 160.5-second reconnaissance sortie involved flying into challenging terrain and taking images of a specific outcrop from multiple angles. The closeup video of takeoff and landing was acquired as part of a science observation intended to measure the dust plumes generated by the helicopter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

Soon, 1 out of every 15 points of light in the sky will be a satellite

I’m outside at my rural Saskatchewan farm, chatting with my neighbours who I’ve invited over to appreciate the night sky through my telescope. After exclamations and open-mouthed wonder over Saturn’s rings, and light that has been travelling through space for more than two million years to reach our eyes from the Andromeda Galaxy, our conversation inevitably turns to the pandemic, our work-from-home arrangements and complaints about rural internet. My neighbour casually mentions they’ve just switched to using Starlink for their internet provider. I glance up and notice a bright satellite moving across the sky, almost certainly a Starlink,...
ASTRONOMY
Flying Magazine

NASA’s Supersonic X-59 Readying For Structural Testing

The aircraft will undergo ground testing to ensure it can hold up to flight loads and stresses. Credit: NASA. NASA’s low-boom supersonic experimental aircraft will soon be transported from the production floor at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company’s Skunk Works factory in Palmdale, California, to Texas for structural testing. The X-59...
PALMDALE, CA
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's white Christmas forecast 2021

'Tis the season to check AccuWeather's white Christmas forecast as long-range meteorologists provide a peek at what the holiday weather could look like and which places have higher-than-normal chances for snow this Christmas. With a growing number of places across the United States getting their first snowflakes of the season,...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facetime#Tbm#The Layering Game As#Iqaluit#Army
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
Flying Magazine

The New Owner: Riding The Roller-Coaster of Inspection

In the process of purchasing your first aircraft, there inevitably comes a time when you wonder what in the world you’ve gotten yourself into. For me, this happened at about 37,000 feet aboard a Delta Boeing 737. Typically, when I gaze out of an airliner’s window at the vista before me, I marvel at the majestic view and admire the engineering of the jet, its wing and winglets massaging lift out the air as the turbofans whisk the passengers across the country in safety and relative comfort.
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This New Superyacht-to-Resort Partnership Lets You Cruise to the Waldorf Astoria Maldives

Chartering a superyacht is always a good time, but it’s even better when you’re also given access to one of the most luxurious hotels in the Maldives. This winter, SuperYachtsMonaco and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi are offering an unparalleled charter experience aboard the iconic Maltese Falcon that includes a spot of indulging at the secluded five-star resort. With this new partnership, all charter guests will be given day passes to the idyllic Waldorf Astoria that comprises the entire island of Ithaafushi in the South Male Atoll. No other day visitors will be allowed on the private island while you’re there, which means...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheConversationAU

Do La Niña's rains mean boom or bust for Australian farmers?

After years of punishing drought in some areas, many farmers in Australia’s east were hoping the newly declared La Niña event would bring them good rains. Many are now rejoicing, with the wettest November experienced in Australia for more than two decades. But for some farmers, heavy and prolonged rain is causing a new set of problems. Last year’s La Niña delivered good rainfall in some areas – while leaving others drier than they would have been under an El Niño, with many areas in southern Queensland missing out. In La Niña years, the cattle farming town of Roma receives an...
ENVIRONMENT
Flying Magazine

New Mexico Family Creating a Unique Airpark Mixer-Upper

Sid Strebeck says Runway Bay Airpark is an easy place to fly into. Courtesy: Windsor Lacewell/Runway Bay. The Strebeck family of northeastern New Mexico is entering its seventh generation in ranching and farming. Both accomplished pilots, the father and son duo of Sid and Layne Strebeck found a way to combine their love for aviation in a unique opportunity in the same place where their cattle graze.
LIFESTYLE
Flying Magazine

Volocopter Cancels SPAC-IPO

German-based Volocopter GmbH has canceled its plans to go public via its anticipated merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Despite gaining strong institutional investor backing and having completed various proof-of-concept flights, the company decided to hold off on its plans to become a public company. The eVTOL developer...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Engineers from across UK help restore power to homes after Storm Arwen damage

Engineers have been drafted in from across the UK to help thousands of homes still without power following the destructive Storm Arwen The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said the number of UK homes powerless as of 5pm on Monday was 66,000, although around 1,000,000 homes and businesses are believed to have been damaged overall.The worst-affected areas remain Scotland and north-east England with engineers drafted in from Northern Ireland and southern England to help repair faults and “significant damage” to the network.This comes as parts of the UK faced the coldest night of the autumn so far, including Shap in...
ENVIRONMENT
Flying Magazine

Stowaway Survived Minus-60-Degree Temperatures, Hypoxic Conditions

This unidentified 26-year-old-man was found alive after flying from Guatemala (MGGT) to Miami International Airport (KMIA) in the wheel well of a Boeing 737-800. Credit: Screengrab from video by @onlyindade. Social media was abuzz over the weekend after a 26-year-old unidentified man was found alive after flying from Guatemala (MGGT)...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Steamboat Ski Resort Opens After Weather Delay

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Steamboat Ski Resort officially opened for the season on Nov. 27 amid unusually warm and dry weather in Colorado. It set back opening day by about a week. Riders and skiers are happy to be on the slopes. (credit: CBS) “It does feel good to ski. People are happy to be here and that’s the most important part. Everyone here is smiling,” said Stu Gonio. “It’s super exciting, literally everyone yesterday was having a blast, have some donut holes, mimosas, having a great time playing some music. it was little bit icy conditions but it got better for sure,” said Andrew Martinez. Resort officials say they haven’t had consistently-cold temperatures to make as much snow as usual, but they’re hopeful for more cold weather soon.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
cruisehive.com

MSC Cruises Officially Names its Largest Ship in the Fleet

MSC Cruises celebrates the naming of one of its newest and largest cruise ships, MSC Virtuosa, during an event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The naming follows the ship first debuting in the UK earlier in 2021 and completing cruises in Europe. MSC Virtuosa Naming in Dubai. With the...
ECONOMY
Flying Magazine

Women in Aviation: Meet Karen the Docent

One of Karen’s hobbies is to recreate vintage clothing from the early years of aviation. Contributed photo. Karen March has been a volunteer—also called a docent—who responds to questions and acts as a guide at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As a child, Karen gained...
OSHKOSH, WI

