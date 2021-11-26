View From Above: The Preparation

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Steamboat Ski Resort officially opened for the season on Nov. 27 amid unusually warm and dry weather in Colorado. It set back opening day by about a week. Riders and skiers are happy to be on the slopes. (credit: CBS) “It does feel good to ski. People are happy to be here and that’s the most important part. Everyone here is smiling,” said Stu Gonio. “It’s super exciting, literally everyone yesterday was having a blast, have some donut holes, mimosas, having a great time playing some music. it was little bit icy conditions but it got better for sure,” said Andrew Martinez. Resort officials say they haven’t had consistently-cold temperatures to make as much snow as usual, but they’re hopeful for more cold weather soon.

