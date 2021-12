Workforce groups don’t always get a second chance at unionization, but in the case of the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouse workers of Bessemer, Alabama, they are about to. Today brought the news that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has called for a revote after determining that the last election included what has been deemed improper interference from the e-commerce giant. After the quick defeat that the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union suffered in the spring of 2021, this certainly seems like a victory, if for no other reason than it grants its members another chance to earn the union status for which they worked so hard. The picture may not look so rosy for investors, though, as AMZN stock hasn’t reacted well to the news.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO