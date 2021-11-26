ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GameStop: The Fun is Ending as Losses Pile Up

By Ian Bezek
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been one of the year’s most amazing stories. Coming into 2021, GameStop appeared to be a nearly bankrupt video game retailer stuck in a death spiral. However, thanks to social media activism, GME stock flew to the moon in January. Management used that opportunity to issue...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

GameStop Is a Tale of Visionaries and Guessing Games

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shot “to the moon” during the meme stock trading frenzy of early 2021. However, the gravity of the company’s weak business growth outlook and persistently poor earnings could continue to pull GME stock back to Earth. Interestingly, though, a new vision could also rescue GME stock from this...
VIDEO GAMES
Markets Insider

Reddit traders fume as Fidelity incorrectly lists millions of shares of GameStop available to short

Reddit day traders were fuming after Fidelity incorrectly listed millions of GameStop shares available to short Tuesday. According to a post on Fidelity's Reddit page, "our trade ticket reflected an incorrect number of GME shares available to short," the company said. "After researching the volume with our lending services team, we were able to identify that the root cause was an incorrect entry of the number of shares available to short by one of our external counterparties."
MARKETS
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: GameStop wants you to line up on Thanksgiving for consoles

The next planned PS5 restock is coming from GameStop, and it will be in-store instead of online. You will need to check the GameStop store locator to confirm which local store will have consoles, and be especially careful of the time those stores open. Some GameStop locations will be opening as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and you will likely need to line up early to guarantee you can take part in this PS5 restock.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Gme#Digital
Investor's Business Daily

Five Below, Dollar General Set Up With Earnings Due; Low Prices Hang In Balance

Discount retailers Five Below (FIVE) and Dollar General (DG) report quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Five Below stock and Dollar General stock are both setting up in bases. The retailers report amid upbeat holiday-sales forecasts and a rebounding economy, but as higher shipping costs and rising wages test...
RETAIL
InvestorPlace

NUZE Stock Alert: What’s Going on With Short Squeeze Play NuZee Today?

One unique innovator within the food and beverage space has received considerable attention recently after being marked by experts as a likely candidate for a short squeeze. NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) is known for producing single-serve coffee solutions. This week, though, it’s been in the news for other reasons after being named by financial intelligence platform Fintel as one of the most likely short squeeze candidates this week. This type of attention has helped NUZE stock shoot up today as speculation mounts.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

3 Metaverse Moonshots With Actual 10x Potential

This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Moonshot Investor newsletter. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s potential 100x picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. Metaverse Stocks on Fire. Welcome to the holiday season — the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas where I survive on turkey leftovers,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Coupang Stock Is a Great Buy Even If It’s Not the Next Amazon

Everyone’s always on the lookout for the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lately, people have been drawing parallels between Amazon and South Korea’s Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), both in terms of the companies’ e-commerce businesses and in the potential of CPNG stock. AMZN stock skyrocketed more than 1,700% in the past 10 years and...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

Newegg Barks for SHIB as Shiba Inu Prices Rocket Higher

The price of Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is rallying after consumer electronics retailer Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) announced that it will accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment in time for the busy holiday shopping period. SHIB’s price is up 33% this morning, partially on news that Newegg has recognized the...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

4 Cyber Monday Stocks to Buy: ROKU, PYPL, TWLO, V

As the markets continue to chop around all-time highs — leaving both bulls and bears believing they are “in the lead” — I wanted to veer from our typical top stock trades routine and look at some potential bargain-bin Cyber Monday stocks to buy. These may not be the typical quick-trade candidates, but longer term swings so long as they do not break down too much further from current levels. Let’s get started.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy for December

It’s easy to find growth stocks in today’s stock market. What’s much harder is identifying cheap growth stocks at a time when equities are trading at historically high valuations. After spending over 25 years picking stocks on Wall Street, Thomas Lott says that cheap growth stocks are generally the best...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The Story Is Far From Over for Bakkt Stock

Almost as quickly as it soared in price Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) has taken a serious plunge. In recent weeks, BKKT stock has lost over 60%. But the selling may be overdone in this young company. Thanks to a spate of game-changing partnership news, shares in the crypto-focused financial services company went...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: Ethereum, XPEV, DLTR, BABA

Stocks were creamed on Friday due to worries over the new Covid variant Omicron. We bounced nicely on Monday, but stocks are back under pressure on Tuesday. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Ethereum (ETH-USD) While Bitcoin...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls 518 points on losses in shares of Dow Inc., Salesforce.com Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Tuesday afternoon with shares of Dow Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 518 points, or 1.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have declined $2.02, or 3.5%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $10.34, or 3.5%, combining for an approximately 81-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

SoFi Technologies Stock Is Down, But Certainly Not Out

So much for that nice two-month uptrend in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). What started and persisted as a well-behaved daily uptrend has become a nasty correction. Support levels have shattered while distribution days multiplied. With SOFI stock down another 4% in midday trading Tuesday, the up and down cycle is nearly complete.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy