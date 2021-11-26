GameStop: The Fun is Ending as Losses Pile Up

The next planned PS5 restock is coming from GameStop, and it will be in-store instead of online. You will need to check the GameStop store locator to confirm which local store will have consoles, and be especially careful of the time those stores open. Some GameStop locations will be opening as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and you will likely need to line up early to guarantee you can take part in this PS5 restock.

