GameStop: The Fun is Ending as Losses Pile Up

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Tuesday afternoon with shares of Dow Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 518 points, or 1.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have declined $2.02, or 3.5%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $10.34, or 3.5%, combining for an approximately 81-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Comments / 0