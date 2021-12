President Biden’s recent visit with the Pope and protests over Biden’s participation in the sacrament of the Eucharist have brought religion, specifically its intersection with political action, to the forefront of public debate. President Biden is the second Roman Catholic U.S. president, a fact that has brought on concerns about Biden’s fitness as a president and as a Catholic. It’s the Biden administration’s support of a woman’s right to choose despite the church’s deeply opposing view on abortion that has prompted a debate over how religion drives politics. Religion can guide personal decisions, but policy that affects the larger population should not be solely determined by the values of any single religion. Religious values should have no place in lawmaking, and it is immoral to demand that other people live by restrictive religious beliefs that belong to those of their government leaders.

