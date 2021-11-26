ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

New holiday tradition planned

 6 days ago

If you love the lights of colors of Christmas, a new event planned will...

wmay.com

Old & New Traditions Will Combine To Make The Holidays Magical In Downtown Springfield This Year

This year, Downtown Springfield will be transformed into a holiday wonderland complete with festive decorations, delicious food and beverages and activities for all ages. The fun begins on Saturday, Nov. 27th with the launch of the 2021 Old Capitol Holiday Walks, presented by INB and the new-to-downtown Memorial Holiday Fest. Activities will continue each Wednesday evening and Saturday through December 22.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
yourokmulgee.com

A Thanksgiving Blessing

Many residents were able to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal thanks to efforts of the community and churches. On Thursday, Okmulgee’s First United Methodist Church held their annual Thanksgiving luncheon in the Rowe Family Life Center; while the Men & Women of Okmulgee and Sister Love Community Outreach took care of residents and visitors at the Dunbar School Cafeteria. On Wednesday, T&amp…
OKMULGEE, OK
Cumberland Times-News

ALLEGANY MAGAZINE HOLIDAY 2021 -- Celebrating and Creating the New Traditions

“Christmas is magical for families, at least it should be. Bring back the magic, the wide-eyed wonderment”. For many years, as far back as I can remember, our family traditions have barely budged throughout the years. There have been Christmas Eve church services, opening one gift on Christmas Eve, getting up before the chickens on Christmas morning, family Christmas breakfasts, and a slew of other standard traditions.
CELEBRATIONS
yourokmulgee.com

Main Street Sparkle Spree starts today

Be sure to collect tickets as you shop local as part of Okmulgee Main Street’s annual Sparkle Shopping Spree beginning today. The 2021 Sparkle Shopping Spree will continue until the drawing on Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. on the north side of Council House Square. One lucky person will win $500 in cash. Okmulgee Main Street will also be hosting pictures with Santa from 5-7 p.m. on that day. Shoppers at…
OKMULGEE, OK
Festival
Society
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Smithsonian Associates Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Virtual Programs

Smithsonian Associates Streaming offers plenty of ways for people to celebrate the holidays from the comfort of their own homes. Programs provide insights into holiday traditions, studio arts workshops add a touch of nature to participants’ holiday décor and a reflective writing workshop presents new ways to contemplate the gifts of winter. Programs include: Natural […] The post Smithsonian Associates Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Virtual Programs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ARTS
yourokmulgee.com

Christmas music show planned at Orpheum

Okmulgee Community Playhouse fundraiser event to take place Dec. 11. A show featuring Christmas music will be held next weekend at the Orpheum Theatre. The Okmulgee Community Playhouse will hold “The Christmas Show” Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m., featuring local performers and a variety of traditional and modern Christmas songs. The Bell Ringers will open the performance. The audience is invited to sing along with their favorites and wear their sweaters, elf…
OKMULGEE, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Acadiana Table

Creole Shrimp Dip – A Holiday Tradition

There are certain traditions that make the holidays special, and of course, in the Graham family, those traditions usually involve food–turkey and cornbread dressing for Thanksgiving and a regal crown roast of pork for Christmas Day. Oh, and of course, a Christmas Eve gumbo with friends and family after church services the night before. For us, these are the culinary traditions that holiday memories are made of.
FOOD & DRINKS
yourokmulgee.com

KFC Turkey Day

“Thanksgiving? Tomorrow?” Taken off guard, I blurted out my discovery. The exclamation caught my wife’s attention. Really? Are you sure? Ann and I had arrived in East Africa in May. Six weeks later, we welcomed our first child, Julie. This was the land we would call home. We were to help train leaders in a growing Kenyan church. I ventured into language studies. By November, my Swahili classes…
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Baltimore

‘Operation Christmas Child’ Sends Joy To Children Around The World From Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world. A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world. The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore. “I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.” Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids. “We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said. The team is entirely driven by volunteers. “It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook. Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.
BALTIMORE, MD
yourokmulgee.com

First Saturday Nights in Okmulgee events planned on Council House Lawn

The Community Entrepreneur, Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce, Your Community Resource and Neal’s Furniture have come together to host an evening of fun. Join them on the Council House lawn on Satur day, Dec. 4. There will be activities from 6-7 p.m. including cornhole. Around 7 p.m. there will be a movie shown. The event will take place whether rain or shine. If it rains or is too cold, the event…
OKMULGEE, OK
yourokmulgee.com

The Grateful Heart

A quote from Dr. Bob Jones, founder and first president of Bob Jones University, is worthy of repeating and regular consideration. He wisely warned us, “When gratitude dies on the altar of a man’s (person’s) heart, that man is well nigh hopeless.” Throughout Scripture, this truth is confirmed. We have just celebrated that wonderful holiday called “Thanksgiving” and many of us took the time to…
RELIGION

