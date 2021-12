The Clippers went 5-5 over the last 10 games and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. Here’s what we have learned about the team during this last stretch. The defense is for real. The Clippers have stayed in every game this season (for the most part) because of their ability to be disruptive and get stops. They have the second-best defense in the league — allowing 102.2 points per 100 possessions — and are especially good in the halfcourt. Any worries about this group losing a step without Kawhi Leonard and replacing Patrick Beverley with Eric Bledsoe have been for naught.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO