Why shopping small this 'Small Business Saturday' could be even more important

You know as well as I do - there is a National Day for everything, and this Saturday just so happens to be Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday reminds us of the prime shopping opportunities right in our own communities. Think about it - we have so many unique and niche shops and stores throughout Genesee County, Lapeer County, and Oakland County. From downtown Lapeer, to downtown Fenton and downtown Holly - there are a lot of small businesses that would love to have your business this holiday season.

LAPEER, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO