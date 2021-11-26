ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Howard the Duck’ Is Even Worse Than You Remember

By Geek's Guide to the Galaxy
 5 days ago

One of the most bizarre movies of the 1980s was Howard the Duck, based on the minor comic book character of same name. TV writer Andrea Kail was aware of the movie's awful reputation, but was still surprised at how bad it was. "I pretty much watched the entire...

Comments / 40

Stephen Johnston
3d ago

This movie is a classic , was great and is great 👍. Your opinion is trash and I am sorry for whatever happened to you growing up that you ended up this way.

Reply(12)
31
shivwitts49
2d ago

all movies don't have to be high budget and blockbuster to be good. great movie one of my favorite. and what the heck did everyone have against ducks but love raccoons. the squirrel who beat Thanos is next.

Reply
4
Scott Stokes
3d ago

classic movie. one of our first marvel movies.. great then, even better now. your reviews suck worse believe me.

Reply
3
