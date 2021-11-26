‘Howard the Duck’ Is Even Worse Than You Remember

With the recent passing of Dean Stockwell, it's apparent that the actor had a lot of recognizable roles that people loved him for while his career remains one of the more distinctive in Hollywood history. In fact, his career managed to encompass the majority of the existence of the film industry, as he started working as a child actor in the 1940s and continued working on and off in TV and film until retiring in 2015. What’s more miraculous is the way that Stockwell managed to have such a long and storied career in show business while somewhat remaining on the fringes. For much of his career, he could be considered a consummate ‘that guy’ — the type of character actor who shows up in a scene or two and knocks it out of the park, the most memorable being the way he briefly hijacks Blue Velvet with his weirdly haunting rendition of Roy Orbison's “In Dreams”. Fortunately, in 1988 he was given the chance to stretch out a bit with a more substantial role as Tony “The Tiger” Russo, the mafia boss villain in Married To The Mob, a role which garnered Stockwell’s only Oscar nomination and helped cement a career that had as many ebbs and flows as the film industry itself.

