Aside from back-to-back losses to the Philidelphia 76ers, every time this Bulls team has needed to bounce back, they have. After a loss to the Knicks, they took down the undefeated Jazz. After a loss to the Warriors, they shut out both LA teams at the United Center. The Bulls have done a great job of taking each game as its own new challenge. And while I expect them to do so tonight, as well, I still can’t help but feel a tad worried we are about to see the second losing streak of the season.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO