On the first day that the Gopher Football coaches hit the road, defensive coordinator / linebackers coach Joe Rossi went immediately to Woodbury (Minn.) high school to see 2022 linebacker Joey Gerlach, and by the end of the meeting, the east metro product held his first Big Ten offer from Minnesota. Soon after that, he decided that he wanted to be a Gopher.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO