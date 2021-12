After two consecutive humiliating beatings on the prime-time televised stage – the first on Sunday Night Football at the hands of the Tennessee Titans and the second on Monday Night Football at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the LA Rams entered the BYE week with a lot of soul searching on their To-Do list. There is no shame in losing games in the NFL. There is plenty of shame in not learning from those losses and correcting mistakes.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO