WRC 10 was already a great game, but with its second post-launch update it’s just got better. The November update for WRC 10 adds numerous new pieces of content, which are sure to have players on the edge of their seats. First up, for example, is the introduction of Acropolis Rally 2021. Acropolis Rally was already present in the game thanks to a historical event. But now, three new stages have been added for the 2021 version, and it’s available in the game’s career mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO