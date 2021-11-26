ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further Strengthens its Advisory Board and Initiates Debtor-Creditor Guidance for Small Business Owners with the Appointment of New York Attorney, Wayne M. Greenwald.

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the 'Company' or 'Accelerated') (OTC PINK:ATHC), Further strengthens its Advisory Board with the appointment of New York Super Lawyer Wayne M. Greenwald, Esq. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and owns...

Business
#Advisory Board#Disruptive Technologies#Otc#Athc#Fintech#Smb#New York Super Lawyers#Kashondemand
