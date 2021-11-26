ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers WR Chase Claypool Gives Details on Lingering Toe Injury

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is dealing with a toe injury that sidelined him in Week 10 and has limited him during practice the last two weeks.

Claypool told reporters that he's dealing with "really bad turf toe" that he suffered against the Chicago Bears which is causing him to be limited since the game.

Claypool said he was tackled when his toe was flexed, which caused the injury.

"There's definitely some [physical therapy] you can do," Claypool said on his recovery process. "I think more than anything, though, it is rest, so that's why I couldn't come back too early."

Claypool returned for the Steelers in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, catching five passes for 93 yards.

"I was super excited to be back," Claypool said. "I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to play but we made a good comeback, a good recovery. It was nice to be out there because I know I can contribute in a positive way."

Claypool has been off the Steelers injury report this week and appears to be back full-time as they prepare for the Bengals.

Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can They Win AFC North?

Film Room: Big Ben Leads NFL in Go Route Attempts

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger currently leads the NFL with 17 passing attempts on "Go/Fly" routes. If you've watched this offense closely over the past couple of seasons, you've recognized just how frequently that these plays occur. Those deep balls down the sideline have been a big topic of conversation for a while now. And are the reason for this article.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR Chase Claypool – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it's time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I'll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Bears#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Will Chase Claypool Be Available This Week?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Chase Claypool Confirms 'Really Bad Turf Toe' (But Spares Us A Rodgers-Style Close-Up Of It)

While they certainly haven't had the worst luck in the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers may not be too far from it when it comes to injuries. Most notable has been the absence of Stephon Tuitt, but they've had other more minor issues with significant players, such as to wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has missed two games due to separate injuries.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Chase Claypool Credits Diontae Johnson's 'Consistency, Work Ethic' For Bounceback 2021 Season

In a year of inconsistency and uncertainty for the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson has stood out in a major way in the black and gold. Johnson, who struggled with drops and overall consistency and focus throughout the 2020 season, has completely flipped the narrative surrounding him as an inconsistent wide receiver who is a boom-or-bust guy into one that is a true, No. 1-type receiver that comes through in the clutch consistently for the Steelers.
NFL
NFL could punish Chase Claypool for dirty facemask penalty

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool let his frustration get the best of him, with a brutal facemask penalty against the Cincinnati Bengals. Claypool's intentions on a week-to-week basis are always positive, but the end result is anything but. The Steelers wide receiver was clearly unhappy with the fact that his team was facing a near 40-point deficit in the fourth quarter of what was supposed to be a close divisional contest.
NFL
Fantasy WR Injury Report Week 11: DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, Antonio Brown, and more

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries. That's especially true at the ever-so-critical wide receiver position, where elite-level players can make or break a contending fantasy team. As we head into Week 11, several WRs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Therefore, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any WR injury updates and reports as NFL kickoffs draw near.
NFL
Chase Claypool Suggests Adding Music To Practice: It'd 'Make Practice More Fun'

Hours after Minkah Fitzpatrick suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers change their practice habits, Chase Claypool echoed a similar sentiment. But offered a different solution. Speaking with reporters Monday, Claypool offered his thoughts on how the team should change its approach to right the ship off a two-game losing streak. His answer, though, probably isn't one that'll sit well with Steelers' fans.
NFL
Look: Chase Claypool Called Out For Dangerous Play

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is getting called out for a dangerous face mask play on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are getting crushed by the Bengals, 41-10, on Sunday afternoon. Late in the contest, Claypool grabbed the facemask of Bengals defensive back Darius Phillips. The play appeared to be...
NFL
Steelers Cameron Heyward has harsh response to Chase Claypool's comments

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool recently suggested playing music in practice to 'make practice more fun. Cameron Heyward does not agree. The Pittsburgh Steelers put up their second straight abysmal performance of the 2021 season — this time on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mike Tomlin has now been swept by the Bengals for the first time since 2009, and his most recent defeat was a 41-10 thrashing where neither the offense nor defense showed up to play.
NFL
Chase Claypool Understands The Outside Anger, Says 'We Deserve Criticism'

Though not technically 'part of the job' itself, a basic fact of holding a job that takes place within the public sphere is that your work is going to face criticism, both justified and hyperbolic. Athletes playing at the top of their profession are among the most high-profile targets of criticism, which is frequently a mix of the fair and the foul.
NFL
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Chase Claypool's music suggestion

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in shambles right now and desperately need a spark after an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Enter second-year wideout Chase Claypool, who suggested the team should incorporate some music into practices to lift the tempo and have more fun. Well, that idea was already ripped to shreds by veteran Cam Heyward, who was clearly furious at Claypool's comments.
NFL
Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
