Steelers WR Chase Claypool Gives Details on Lingering Toe Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is dealing with a toe injury that sidelined him in Week 10 and has limited him during practice the last two weeks.

Claypool told reporters that he's dealing with "really bad turf toe" that he suffered against the Chicago Bears which is causing him to be limited since the game.

Claypool said he was tackled when his toe was flexed, which caused the injury.

"There's definitely some [physical therapy] you can do," Claypool said on his recovery process. "I think more than anything, though, it is rest, so that's why I couldn't come back too early."

Claypool returned for the Steelers in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, catching five passes for 93 yards.

"I was super excited to be back," Claypool said. "I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to play but we made a good comeback, a good recovery. It was nice to be out there because I know I can contribute in a positive way."

Claypool has been off the Steelers injury report this week and appears to be back full-time as they prepare for the Bengals.

