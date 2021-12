Cryptocurrencies got carried away on Monday as global markets rebounded sharply after the Black Friday stock market crash. This was due to the fact that investors reacted to fears of the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa: Omicron. In a clear "shoot first, ask questions later" move, as Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley commented, investors and governments overreacted as, after the lessons learned from the Delta variant, they did not want to become complacent again. Buying is therefore the order of the day after Friday's falls, which were up to 10% for many assets.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO