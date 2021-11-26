ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Play our FREE Week 12 Rams Challenge

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUjZq_0d7PJM0200

Think you know the Los Angeles Rams well? Already have this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Rams Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Green Bay Packers#Daily Ticket#Tipico Sportsbook Pick
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott bombarded with ‘GOAT’ comments on Instagram

New England’s love affair with quarterback Mac Jones is still going strong and Patriots fans want the rookie’s girlfriend, Sophie Scott, to know it. Ahead of Thursday night’s showdown between the Patriots (6-4) and the Falcons (4-5) in Atlanta, Scott took to Instagram to promote the clothing retailer, These Three Boutique, while modeling away game attire.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton Rocks Massive Ring At Rams Game To Kick Off Wedding Week

There might be an explanation for Matthew Stafford's wild interceptions Sunday night ... 'cause Paris Hilton was rocking her big ass engagement ring in a field box at the Rams game -- and that diamond was dancing!!!. Okay, so obviously, the ring had zero impact on the Rams losing big...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Player Hospitalized After Going to ER Because of COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters one of the team's players went to the emergency room Tuesday night because of symptoms from COVID-19. Zimmer explained the player, who is vaccinated, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition. He also said 29 members of the organization are now in...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ running back move after Dalvin Cook injury

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a significant blow on Sunday night when star running back Dalvin Cook went down with a shoulder injury. Cook sustained the injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game against the 49ers. His status for Week 13 is up in the air, but it’s likely the 26-year-old won’t be ready for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur reacts to speculation Packers plan to replace Mason Crosby

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has had an uneven season this year. Crosby has missed eight field goals this year, the most in one season since the 2009 campaign. The lackluster performance of Crosby has led to some speculation that the team plans to replace him. Head coach Matt LaFleur reacted to such rumors on Tuesday.
NFL
therams.com

Checking in on the Rams' 2021 Draft Class at the bye week

WR TUTU ATWELL (ROUND 2, NO. 57) Atwell almost exclusively played special teams through the first eight games of his rookie season. Of his 35 snaps, 25 came on special teams and 10 came on offense, but he didn't record any offensive stats when he saw action, given the depth the Rams had with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and DeSean Jackson.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Los Angeles Rams Winners And Losers: Week 11

The Los Angeles Rams fell to pieces on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers in what could be the worst loss of the season yet. The team’s Super Bowl aspirations took a ding on Monday Night, and any more losses like this will beat those hopes into submission. While the team as a whole seems to just be getting worse with every franchise-changing addition and subsequent loss, some players are still shining through the darkness. Here are the winners and losers from Monday Night Football’s painful loss.
NFL
theanalyst.com

The Yays and Nays: Our Fantasy Football Projections and Top Plays for Week 11

Jakobi Meyers scored a touchdown last week. Let’s repeat: JAKOBI MEYERS SCORED A TOUCHDOWN LAST WEEK!. Once more: JAKOBI MEYERS SCORED A TOUCHDOWN LAST WEEK!. Alas, he didn’t score another one last night in the New England Patriots’ dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons. But who cares? He is officially off the schneid.
NFL
therams.com

Top five plays from Rams' defense from first 10 weeks of 2021 season

With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season. Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' defense so far:. 5) DL Aaron Donald sack against Russell Wilson at Seahawks. With his...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy