ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Journalist claims to know this year's Ballon dOr winner

omahanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports have claimed that Lionel Messi has won the 2021 Ballon d'Or awarded by France Football, which would be the seventh time the star has received the accolade. According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Matteo Moretto, the PSG star has already informed his friends, and presumably his family too, of his...

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Alexia Putellas and Lionel Messi named 2021 Ballon d’Or winners

Alexia Putellas and Lionel Messi have been crowned winners of the 2021 Ballon d’Or during a glittering ceremony in Paris. Putellas, who was an integral part of Barcelona’s treble-winning side with 18 goals and 12 assists in the Primera División, scored in the 4-0 Champions League final victory against the WSL champions Chelsea and was named in the tournament’s squad of the season.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#France Football#Sky Sport Italia#Psg#Argentine#Portuguese#The Champions League
Tribal Football

PSG star Messi wins seventh Ballon'Dor award; Chelsea duo Jorginho, Kante top 5

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has won a seventh Ballon D'Or award. The Argentine pipped out Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. Messi endured one of his worst seasons domestically as Barcelona finished third and fell in the first knockout round of the Champions League. However, he was the top scorer in...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Messi wins Ballon d’Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women’s winner

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men’s Ballon d’Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain’s Alexia Putellas took the women’s award. Now 34, Messi pipped much-fancied rivals like Robert...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Reuters

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer's most prestigious trophy yet again. The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi’s Ballon d’Or haul

London (AFP) – Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at a “disrespectful” claim that his only remaining ambition is to win the Ballon d’Or more times than Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi won the prestigious award for a seventh time on Monday. Ronaldo, who finished sixth in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses ‘lies’ over Ballon d’Or and Lionel Messi motivation

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed claims from a French journalist that his main aim is to finish his career with more Ballon d’Or wins than Lionel Messi.The Manchester United forward has collected the award five times, while Messi has already won it on a record six occasions and is favourite to take the honour for 2021 at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris.Earlier this week, Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football – organisers of the Ballon d’Or – said Ronaldo had told him that his primary ambition was to retire having won the accolade more times than rival star...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

“It’s absolutely not deserved,” Toni Kroos slams Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win; names his teammate as deserving winner instead

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos became one of the first footballers to criticize the Ballon d’Or results, after France Football awarded it to Lionel Messi for the year 2021, yesterday in Paris. Messi won his 7th Ballon d’Or title coming on the back of an excellent year for both club and country, yet it wasn’t enough to satisfy many former and current footballers, who were of the opinion that there were others who were more deserving than Messi this year.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

How does Lionel Messi's 2021 compare to the other years he won the Ballon d'Or?

"I don't know if it's the best year of my life," admitted Lionel Messi, picking up his seventh Ballon d'Or in Paris last night. In fairness to the little genius, he has plenty of good years to choose from. Messi has changed what is expected of the elite in football and while his 2021 has been phenomenal - a first international title being the highlight - it's what we've come to expect.
UEFA
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy