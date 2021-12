U.S. President Joe Biden announced the United States will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries, effective Monday. Any non-U.S. citizen who has been in one of the eight nations during the 14 days before coming to the United States will be denied entry. The restrictions do not apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents; however, they must test negative before traveling, as must all international travelers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO