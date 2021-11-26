ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Flowers: Treat all hate, bias equally

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 4 days ago

About a month ago, I was traveling on the subway in Philadelphia when I was attacked by a young black male in a hoodie, who was angry that I was filming him after he’d punched me in the head moments before. I made a report, and other than anger...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kalw.org

Should All Ages Be Equal?

Age determines a lot about your position in society—what activities you can do, what benefits you can access, and what rights and responsibilities you have. While it seems appropriate to treat people at different stages of life differently, we also consider certain kinds of unequal treatment unjust. So when should we treat people of different ages differently? And when does it become ageism or age discrimination? When does a disadvantage for an age group turn into injustice against a generation? Josh and Ray act their age with Juliana Bidadanure from Stanford University, author of Justice Across Ages: Treating Young and Old as Equals. Sunday, November 28 at 11 am.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Parag Agrawal shuts down Republicans’ bizarre attempt to paint him as racist just hours into new CEO role

Hours after taking over as Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal pushed back at the Republicans who pointed out his 11-year-old tweet quoting a comedian mocking racism and Islamophobia in America.The tweet quoted the comedian Aasif Mandvi and said: “If they are not gonna make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists.” Mr Agrawal had, at the time, put the statement in quotes without attributing it to Mr Mandvi.On Monday, however, the right-wing site Breitbart reported that the new Twitter CEO had “uncritically repeated a quote in 2010 suggesting that there should...
SOCIETY
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: True equality in classroom

When navigating the present and charting the future, it is critical to be informed by the past. In this way, a racially just United States requires a deep examination of how centuries of racial inequities have propelled injustices in our nation’s economic, criminal justice, educational, and health care systems. However, those who viscerally advocate “Critical Race Theory” – an inelegant term for a movement that declares that race is exclusively at the heart of all social interactions and structures – also risk overlooking the past when it comes to setting a path forward.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
weddingchicks.com

The New Wedding Pro Conference Is All About LGBTQ+ Equality!

We won marriage equality on a federal level in 2015, and the exciting momentum for equality that had been generating for years prior seemed to suddenly fall flat. We won, what more is there to do? Answer: so much. Speaking directly to the wedding industry, LGBTQ+ discrimination still runs rampant...
SOCIETY
Quad

Seeing Our Biases

Graphic designed by Evan Brooks. There are a lot of issues in the world we live in, a lot of complaints that can be made about our country and a lot of flaws that can be examined regarding our university; but it is what we do with the knowledge that really matters. We are all flawed, no one is perfect, but it is those imperfections that not only make us who we are, but allow for a diverse background of thought.
PEPSI
ravallirepublic.com

In-group bias

An opinion piece in the Nov 14 paper asked: “Why do we seem to favor an us-versus-them mentality …?” I offer one of many possible responses. An Internet search of “in-group bias” produces extensive discussion, even noting that the bias has been found in very young children. I simply offer a few quotes from a book that introduced me to the notion of in-group bias.
CORVALLIS, MT
Forward

Not all Jews hate Christmas. In fact, many of us celebrate it

Editor’s note: The letter below comments on the original headline of Jodi Rudoren’s Nov. 19 “Looking Forward” column. That headline was changed shortly after publication, unrelated to this letter. It is not easy being part of a religious minority in the United States, a country with European settler colonial origins...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Gymnastics#Domestic Violence#Philadelphia#Septa#Asian#The Broad Street Line#Proud Boys
CBS Boston

Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized At Somerville Hair Salon

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A Somerville hair salon owner wants answers after her window mural was tagged with graffiti Friday morning. “I thought it was pretty terrible,” said Christine McSheehy. Somerville Police want to speak with a man captured on McSheehy’s salon surveillance video – seen uncapping what appears to be a spray paint can. “Somebody came up to our mural and decided to graffiti over Black Lives Matter,” she said. She can’t imagine why someone would want to ruin her window mural along Highland Avenue that spreads a message of equality and inclusion, especially during the holidays. Black Lives Matter mural...
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Flowers: Treat all instances of hatred and bias equally

About a month ago, I was traveling on the subway in Philadelphia when I was attacked by a young African-American male in a hoodie, who was angry that I was filming him after he’d punched me in the head moments before. I made a report, and other than anger that...
ADVOCACY
Longview News-Journal

Flowers: Treat all instances of hatred and bias equally

About a month ago, I was traveling on the subway in Philadelphia when I was attacked by a young African-American male in a hoodie, who was angry that I was filming him after he’d punched me in the head moments before. I made a report, and other than anger that...
ADVOCACY
Imperial Valley Press Online

Treat all instances of hatred and bias equally

About a month ago, I was traveling on the subway in Philadelphia when I was attacked by a young African-American male in a hoodie, who was angry that I was filming him after he’d punched me in the head moments before. I made a report, and other than anger that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy