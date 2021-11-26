ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Bemus family welcomes daughter

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY — Ashley (Adams) and Zachary Bemus of Troy welcomed a new daughter to the family this month....

www.miamivalleytoday.com

Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Ashley
callnewspapers.com

Huelsing family welcomes baby girl, Peyton

Andrew and Kimberly Huelsing of South County are happy to announce the birth of their second child, a girl, Peyton Elizabeth Huelsing. She was born at 3:10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She weighed 10 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Big brother Tyler is 2 years old.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ptonline.net

William J. Thompson welcomed back by family, friends

PRINCETON — A veteran’s long ambulance ride home from a Virginia hospital concluded Friday evening with a welcome filled with support and love as well as a law enforcement escort. William J. Thompson, a native and lifelong resident of Princeton, was a sergeant with the U.S. Army in Iraq when...
PRINCETON, WV
utahbusiness.com

Utah family sells daughter’s viral meme as NFT for $74,000

I f you’ve spent any time on social media, you’ve seen it: the image of a young girl no more than two years old, in a car seat, looking side-eyed at the camera—with an expression on her face that took the internet by storm. “Can you believe this?” her face seems to convey. Whatever words you want to put to the image, one thing is for certain—she looks unimpressed.
UTAH STATE
ETOnline.com

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Fourth Daughter

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially parents of four girls! The 31-year-old country singer and his wife have just welcomed the newest member of their family on Nov. 15, and announced the news on Wednesday. "Lillie Carolina Akins 😍 born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy🙌 @laur_akins you...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
altamontenterprise.com

We welcome Rev. Eric Reimer and his family

The St. John’s Lutheran community is very happy to welcome our new pastor, Rev. Eric Reimer and his young family to Altamont from southeast Pennsylvania. Pastor Eric, spouse Courtney, son Josiah, daughter Eliza, and mother Vicki are settled into the parsonage and busy acclimating to the Altamont Elementary and Farnsworth Middle schools.
ALTAMONT, NY
SheKnows

Gayle King & Her Daughter Recreate Touching Family Photo from 1986

Gayle King and her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, just recreated a touching family photo showing off three generations of love… and it’s guaranteed to be one of the sweetest things you’ll see on social media today. King became a first-time grandmother in September when Bumpus welcomed baby boy Luca with her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Joplin Globe

Miami family prepares for daughter's bone marrow transplant

FAIRLAND, Okla. — “Thankful” and “grateful” are two words Katy and Billie Ellick use to describe life as their daughter fights childhood cancer. “Thankful,” Katy Ellick said, because 23-month-old Blakelynn is “kickin’ cancer’s hiney” as she goes through treatment for neuroblastoma at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. “Grateful,” she said, for the support the Miami family has received from the community since Blakelynn’s diagnosis in July.
MIAMI, OK
KWCH.com

Family celebrates National Adoption day by welcoming 2 new family members

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today is National Adoption Day and in Goddard, the Cook family welcomed two new members to their family; Hendrix and Nadie. They held a celebration Saturday to welcome the children into the family. The cooks discussed their adoption experience stating, “We’ve fostered a number of kids...
GODDARD, KS

