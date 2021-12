This is one of the reasons why 4-H is one of my favorite youth organizations! Last year the Rice County Big Giants 4-H Club found out that the Northfield Community Action Center was in desperate need of baby supplies to help families in need. They decided they wanted to help so they organized the first annual Big Giants 4-H Rattles Up Baby supplies and it was very successful. They found out that again this year there was a great need for baby supplies. So, this is the second annual Big Giants 4-H rattles Up Baby Supplies for the Northfield Community Action Center.

15 HOURS AGO