Alabama State

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp

By Lee Hedgepeth
 4 days ago

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday, November 26 after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle.

Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed the boy driving the stolen vehicle on Highway 118 in the Oakman area.

“The juvenile led Captain Williams on a vehicle pursuit that went several miles into Fayette County,” police wrote in a social media post.

Fayette County law enforcement eventually used spike strips to stop the boy, “flattening all four tires on the vehicle.”

The George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp is a “boot camp wilderness program designed to divert 12 to 17-year-old boys with delinquent offenses from serving time with the Alabama Department of Youth Services,” according to the post.

