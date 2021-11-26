Plans go in for Dorset wave park

Dorset House is one of the oldest prep schools in the country and can trace its roots back to the end of the 18th century. Today, it provides a nurturing, holistic education to less than 200 pupils who can, if they’re feeling overwhelmed, enjoy a quiet break in the newly unveiled Zen garden. Also new is the creation of the school’s own curriculum, which will combine elements of CE and the National Curriculum whilst giving staff the opportunity to utilise their creativity and subject knowledge. Outside the classroom, pupils horse ride, play cricket at Arundel Castle, act in the Shakespeare Schools Festival and experiment with a myriad of musical styles: reggae, hip-hop, world music and western classical. The school motto is ‘Be the Best You Can Be’. Parents reckon this is a school that really does empower.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO