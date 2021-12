Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Mayor Pete is director Jesse Moss’s follow-up to his exceptional, award-winning documentary Boys State. In the tradition of campaign trail films like The War Room and Knock Down the House, Mayor Pete takes audiences inside the brief but trailblazing presidential campaign of South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who, if elected, would have been the youngest and first openly LGBTQ U.S. president. From the earliest days on the campaign trail to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond, the film reveals the strategizing and suspense of pursuing the highest office in the land—and the myriad ways that pursuit changes the lives of those at its center, including Buttigieg’s husband Chasten and his diverse campaign team. Buttigieg’s obstacles were many (including an officer-involved shooting back in South Bend, which turned into a public relations crisis in the midst of the campaign).

