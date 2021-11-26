ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

It’s An Interesting Time To Revisit Saints’ Efforts To Trade Up To Draft Mac Jones

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuMGK_0d7PAxtg00

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In the 24/7 media world, a story can be big one day and completely forgotten the next. Eyes and minds dart like pinballs from one story to another story to another story, so it’s only natural that when a juicy nugget pops up and seems new, it’s actually a juicy nugget that already popped up days, weeks, or months in the past.

Such may be the case on Friday. In The Athletic, Jeff Howe tackled a simply yet important question : “How did the rest of the NFL allow Mac Jones to fall to the Patriots?” While Jones has not been a franchise savior or a statistical monster in his young career, he has been very, very good. His strong showing thus far must have some teams — whether they drafted one of the four QBs that went before Jones, or whether they didn’t draft a QB at all — second-guessing themselves.

Howe noted that one team that tried to move up to draft Mac Jones but didn’t try hard enough was the New Orleans Saints.

“The Saints tried trading ahead of the Patriots with the intention of drafting Jones, but the Saints couldn’t find a team that was willing to fall all the way back to No. 28,” Howe reported.

(Look at that. Tom Brady’s two regular-season losses to the Saints helped devalue New Orleans’ first-round pick. Very nice of Brady to help out of his former team like that.)

That’s actually something that Howe reported back in May , not long after the draft. Mike Lombardi also reported that around the same time.

“[The Saints] were trying to get up above New England to get Mac Jones. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” Lombardi said in May. “Now, everybody will deny it, no, no, no. I’m just telling you: They were trying to get ahead. They couldn’t get there.”

Lombardi added, “Sean Payton loved Mac Jones.”

That may, technically, be old news. But after the quarterbacking debacle on display on Thanksgiving night — with Drew Brees in the broadcast booth, to boot — it certainly feels particularly relevant again.

Trevor Siemian, who’s taken the reins since Jameis Winston suffered his season-ending knee injury, was very bad. Behind Siemian’s 7-for-13 first half, the Saints had just 64 yards of offense at halftime. The Bills — who had offensive issues of their own in the first half — used the Saints’ offensive ineptitude to run away with the game in the second half. Siemian finished 17-for-29 for 163 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and two sacks. The Saints were 5-for-14 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down.

After scoring the fifth-most points in the NFL last year, the Saints now rank 17th. They also dropped from 12th in yards to 27th.

It’s … not great.

The team clearly has some high hopes for Taysom Hill, who signed a unique contract this week that could pay him like a quarterback or could not pay him like a quarterback. He was, however, too injured to play quarterback on Thursday night, when Siemian clearly was a detriment to the Saints’ goal of … moving the football down the field. (Hill was listed as a full participant all week long on the Saints’ injury report, making that postgame distinction from Payton seem a bit odd.)

But Hill has thrown just 142 passes in his four-year NFL career. He’s thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions. But he has been effective otherwise, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt while completing 71.1 percent of his passes.

He also lost an open competition to Jameis Winston, though, so expectations for him as an every-down quarterback should be tempered.

Again, Mac Jones shouldn’t be viewed as a juggernaut, but he has completed 70.2 percent of his 349 passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt in an offense that ranks 17th in yards and sixth in points scored.

Jones is also taking some significant strides as the year goes on. He posted an 84.7 passer rating in September, a 97.2 passer rating in October, and a 112.9 passer rating thus far in November. The turning point of his season, coincidentally, seemed to be his loss to the Saints in Week 3. That was his worst game as a pro, evidenced by his 55.2 passer rating that day. He has a 102.9 passer rating, with 12 touchdowns and five picks, since that loss, though.

The NFL at large will ultimately learn a lot more about Jones in the coming month, as he goes up against the Titans, Bills (twice), and Colts in the midst of a hotly contested playoff race in both the division and the conference. It’s possible that things turn the wrong way for Jones. But it’s also possible that he continues his upward trajectory, in which case teams that passed on Jones or decided not to sell out to trade up and get him will surely be kicking themselves after letting the QB simply fall into the Patriots’ lap at No. 15 in the draft.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Why Rodney Harrison Believes 49ers Opted Not To Draft Mac Jones

The majority of the buzz leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft indicated Mac Jones was the 49ers’ target for the third overall pick. That proved to be not the case. San Francisco instead rolled with Trey Lance, an FCS product who probably is going to need quite a bit of polishing and development before he can be a true starting quarterback at the highest level. Jones, meanwhile, arguably was the most NFL-ready of all the QB prospects in this year’s class.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott bombarded with ‘GOAT’ comments on Instagram

New England’s love affair with quarterback Mac Jones is still going strong and Patriots fans want the rookie’s girlfriend, Sophie Scott, to know it. Ahead of Thursday night’s showdown between the Patriots (6-4) and the Falcons (4-5) in Atlanta, Scott took to Instagram to promote the clothing retailer, These Three Boutique, while modeling away game attire.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance On Sunday

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again playing great football and he has his team well out in front of the Cleveland Browns. Jones is playing so well he’s even Hall of Famer Troy Aikman buzzing. Taking to Twitter, Aikman said that Jones has played well beyond...
NFL
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott’s winning weekend didn’t stop with Patriots

It was a weekend full of “Ws” for Sophie Scott. After the Patriots shut out the Falcons on Thursday, 25-0, the girlfriend of New England’s rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, took a “quick detour” to her alma mater, the University of Alabama. While in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Scott watched her beloved Crimson Tide defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 42-35.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Cbs Boston Boston#Patriots
NBC Sports

Where would Mac Jones go in 2021 NFL Re-draft? Here's what scouts say

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will be the topic of much debate for many years because five quarterbacks were selected in the first 15 picks. The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. He was followed by the New York Jets taking Zach Wilson at No. 2, the San Francisco 49ers selecting Trey Lance at No. 3, the Chicago Bears picking Justin Fields at No. 11 and the New England Patriots going with Mac Jones at No. 15.
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has A Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class. Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.
NFL
The Big Lead

This Would Be Bill Belichick's Masterpiece

Mac Jones replaced Cam Newton as starting quarterback of the New England Patriots but he really replaced Tom Brady. Replicating the ageless wonder's success is an impossible task. Expectations were set at a reasonable level. We thought that the team could compete for a playoff spot on the strength of its schematic advantage and competent game-managing from the Alabama product. A 2-4 start lowered the bar. Five straight wins, however, have sent it exploding in an upward direction.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Patriots QB Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Enjoying Tonight’s Game

The New England Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as the team is in the midst of a four-game winning streak. New England put that winning streak on the line Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite going on the road, the Patriots entered as heavy favorites and looked dominant early on.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Reacts To What He’s Seen From Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has pleasantly surprised this season with his steady play. So much so, that he’s gotten the attention of former NFL legend Brett Favre. In his weekly SiriusXM NFL Radio show “The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray”, the Hall of Fame...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd’s Old Comment About Mac Jones Is Going Viral

Sports talk hosts sometimes get “Old takes exposed” from time to time and on Friday, it was Colin Cowherd’s turn. Cowherd’s old take about Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is making the rounds after Jones was spectacular again on Thursday night. Before the NFL Draft, Cowherd wasn’t high on Jones...
NFL
NESN

Tyrann Mathieu Calls Out Mac Jones Doubters Amid Patriots QB’s Surge

Many football fans and media members alike had reservations about whether Mac Jones would be able to be a successful NFL quarterback. After all, Jones was part of a juggernaut for his lone full season as a collegiate starter and he’s not a dual-threat like so many professional signal-callers are these days.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy