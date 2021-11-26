ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Paul McCartney, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and More Auction Guitars, Instruments for Charity

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

U2’s The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin have pulled together a collection of guitars and other instruments from the personal collections of Paul McCartney, Rush, Radiohead, and Pearl Jam, Ron Wood Green Day, Joan Jett, Joe Walsh, Noel Gallagher, Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and more, all benefiting Music Rising.

“Guitars Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising” will take place on Dec. 11 at the Van Eaton Galleries in Los Angeles with bids being accepted online around the event.

Formed in 2005 by Edge and Ezin, Music Rising initially launched to support musicians following Hurricane Katrina and is currently aiding musicians impacted by COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida.

“When we launched Music Rising in 2005 we didn’t have any idea how significant a role the organization would play in helping musicians and music educators for as long as it has,” said Ezrin in a statement. “Guitar Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising will be our biggest fundraising opportunity this year. We are working closely with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation in bringing back the bright sounds of the music of New Orleans.”

Part of the collection includes the 2005 Limited Edition Gibson Les Paul The Edge played during “One” on the Joshua Tree tours of 2017 and 2019, along with his Custom Signature Fender Stratocaster used on “Bad” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” U2 bassist Adam Clayton’s Fender Standard Precision bass used on “A Sort of Homecoming,” “Bullet The Blue Sky,” “Running to Stand Still” and “One Tree Hill,” and Bono’s Custom Gibson ES-175 Electric Guitar played throughout the Zoo TV tour in 1992.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBfx1_0d7PAQxp00

Additionally, Music Rising is auctioning Bruce Springsteen’s signed Americana Original ‘50s Fender Telecaster, a custom “Victoria” Les Paul Goldtop Model electric guitar signed by Slash, a Yamaha BB-1200 electric bass guitar that McCartney played on Wings tours in the late 1970s, an autographed Yamaha Motif-8 Keyboard that Elton John played for nearly a decade, Gallagher’s Telecaster used with the High Flying Birds, the Fender Stratocaster that Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder smashed onstage at Wrigley Field in 2018, three guitars used by Lou Reed, and Alex Lifeson’s Signature Hughes & Kettner RUSH Amp and Cabinet Half Stack used on Rush’s 40th-anniversary tour.

Music Rising also launched a new apparel collection, featuring limited-edition T-shirts, hoodies, caps, and totes, which also benefit the charity.

“The music of New Orleans has influenced various styles of music borrowed from early traditions,” said The Edge in a statement. “It is the birthplace of jazz and represents a musical culture which bears great significance to most every genre today. I can’t imagine what it would feel like to lose my ability to do what I love, making music. Unfortunately, there are many musicians and crew members who continue to struggle since the pandemic. If this multigenerational chain is broken, we lose more than just a few concerts we lose an entire culture that stretches back centuries.”

He added, “Some of the world’s greatest musicians and friends of Music Rising have generously donated their personal instruments to raise money for Music Rising. We hope you have a chance to bid on one or more of the beautiful instruments in the auction. The monies raised goes to musicians and crew.”

Charity Guitars (Photo: Music Rising)

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lifeson
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bono
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Eddie Vedder
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Stella McCartney, Julian Lennon & Sean Lennon Sit Together for Sensational L.A. Premiere of Beatles’ “Get Back” Movie

Great notices came in late tonight from LA for the premiere of Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” documentary about the Beatles. Disney Plus screened 100 minutes at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood for a wildly enthusiastic crowd. Stella McCartney represented Paul, Julian and Sean Lennon repped for John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Ringo Starr stayed away reportedly because of fears of COVID (no one blames him).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Bass Guitar#Instruments For Charity#U2#Radiohead#Fender Standard Precision#Electric Guitar#Music Rising#Americana Original#Yamaha
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
CELEBRITIES
vhnd.com

Van Halen’s ‘Atomic Punk’ Ranks Among The Heaviest Songs Of The ’70s By Ultimate Guitar Readers

Ultimate Guitar ranked Van Halen’s 1978 song “Atomic Punk” among the heaviest songs of the 1970s. The guitar community website has a weekly poll asking readers to vote an various topics. This week they wanted to know which song from the ’70s is the heaviest of them all. Van Halen’s classic deep track from their ’78 debut album fared well amongst some heavy hitters including The Scorpions, UFO, KISS, Judas Priest, Aerosmith, Ted Nugent, Queen, Rush, Motörhead, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Charities
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ZAKK WYLDE Only Wrote Solos For New OZZY OSBOURNE Album, Not Songs

Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently revealed he's playing on every song on the new Ozzy record. Wylde has now clarified in an interview with The Cassius Morris Show that his contributions include playing the stuff given to him, changing a few things here and there, and ripping some (likely) killer solos. Which is still one hell of an accomplishment!
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy