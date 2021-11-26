ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Thanksgiving Feast and Football for Lemurs at an Illinois Zoo

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookfield Zoo in Illinois treated their ring-tailed lemurs to a special Thanksgiving day feast with a side of American football – the dream!. The video taken on November 24th showed the lemurs digging into an impressive spread inside...

wlap.iheart.com

Comments / 0

defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
WISH-TV

Have a Thanksgiving feast, eats, treats on a budget

Thanksgiving is coming soon, but it’s not too late to plan a holiday feast with great eats and treats on a budget. DJ Blatner, registered dietitian, nutritionist and author, joined us today as she’s teaming up with ALDI for a holiday meal that saves you money and includes ‘healthified’ sides.
FOOD & DRINKS
101 WIXX

Grocers Encourage Buying Your Thanksgiving Feast Early

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The global supply shortage continues to impact parts of the country, and some are worried about what it means for your meals this holiday season. The Wisconsin Grocers Association encourages buying food for Thanksgiving meals early because of nationwide supply chain issues. Here in Northeast...
GREEN BAY, WI
WRDW-TV

Volunteers provide early Thanksgiving at ‘Feast Before the Feast’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is a week away but it looked like the real thing Thursday night in a couple of places. We spoke with volunteers who helped provide meals for local families at “The Feast Before the Feast.”. And what a spread. They had beans, greens, potatoes —...
AUGUSTA, GA
kadn.com

Local Catering Options For Your Thanksgiving Feast

Are you wanting a "stress-free" Thanksgiving this year? Well, you're not alone and luckliy Acadiana is home to some amazing and tasty local chefs and grocery stores. Angelina Vicknair, with the Lafayette Mom, joined News15 at Noon virtually to chat about how you can get your Thanksgiving feast catered so you can spend less time cooking and more time with your family.
LAFAYETTE, LA
pct.edu

Dining Services delivers pre-Thanksgiving fun, feast

Dining Services kicked off the holiday season Thursday with “Turkey Bowling” and a turkey dinner. The Keystone Dining Room invited students to try their hand at “bowling” a 10-pound frozen turkey in exchange for a bag of candy corn and a chance to win one of five homemade pumpkin pies. Events of the day continued at Capitol Eatery with a full Thanksgiving meal that included herb roasted turkey with mulled apple cider glaze, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato bake, green bean casserole, baked corn, orange cranberry sauce, Cajun cornbread stuffing with chorizo, maple roasted vegetables, bourbon pecan pie, pumpkin pie, apple pie, apple cider and a harvest spinach salad.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
95 Rock KKNN

What Thanksgiving Foods are Safe for Colorado Dogs to Feast On?

Who has a funny dog story about Thanksgiving? I can remember the first Thanksgiving with my sister's puppy 'Buddy'. During Buddy's first Thanksgiving, he got ahold of a turkey leg. In a matter of about 1 minute, that dog swallowed the entire drumstick and we spent the rest of Thanksgiving...
PETS
KTUL

Families struggle with food insecurity as others feast for Thanksgiving

Tulsa, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma families are suffering from food insecurity, meaning they don’t have enough consistent food, to stay healthy. Thanksgiving is a time of the year when many families feel the pressure to feast when they don’t have the money. “Everyone comes to my house and that is...
TULSA, OK
ozaukeepress.com

Enjoy the feast long after Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to acknowledge our blessings, visit with family and friends and feast on turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. But don’t stuff yourself too much. As delicious as the holiday meal is, the leftovers can be just as tasty. They can also be healthy. Leftover turkey...
FESTIVAL
theeastsiderla.com

Thanksgiving feasts without all that cooking

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Thanks for joining us this week. The weather will warm up over the weekend, with highs reaching the low 80s by Sunday. On Saturday, the Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park will hold a Fall Planting Party. Meanwhile, in...
FESTIVAL
WTKR

Healthy Thanksgiving feasts on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, we have superstar nutritionist DJ Blatner, RDN, CSSD, to help plan the perfect holiday feast that includes meals that save money and include “healthified” sides. For more information visit www.aldi.us.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Falcons to host Thanksgiving Feast

Tomorrow at 3:00 PM, the Atlanta Falcons annual Falcons Feast presented by Publix will offer a drive-through style Thanksgiving meal service for deserving families identified by CHRIS 180. Members of the Atlanta Falcons provided funding in partnership with Publix donations to gift 800 frozen turkeys and Publix bags filled with Thanksgiving meal essentials to the families at the Publix (Blue) […]
ATLANTA, GA
813area.com

Terra Gaucha Offers Thanksgiving Feast for 2021

If you have never been to a Brazilian Steakhouse, or you have, now is the perfect opportunity to branch out and try this delicious cuisine! Experience Florida’s premier Brazilian Steakhouse like never before when you head to Terra Gaucha this week for a special Thanksgiving feast! The authentic Churrascaria is offering their traditional mouthwatering menu as well as some unique specials at both of their locations in Tampa and Jacksonville.
TAMPA, FL
bigrapidsnews.com

Jefferson students enjoy early Thanksgiving feast

MANISTEE — Jefferson Elementary students had a head start on Thanksgiving thanks to a special meal from the Manistee Area Public Schools food service team. Sliced turkey, rolls, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed corn and diced peaches were served by staff and volunteers.
MANISTEE, MI
visitprinceton.org

Where to Grab a Thanksgiving Feast in Mercer

We’ve been talking a lot about food lately and for good reason. It's the best time of the year for great, GREAT meals. With Thanksgiving around the corner, we can pretty much taste the bountiful of pies, perfectly seasoned fall vegetables, butter basted Turkey and maybe a glass of wine or two. But do we personally enjoy preparing all this food? Not always. It’s a lot of work and sometimes it's best left to the pros. For those who love to eat but prefer to stay out of the kitchen we have your answer on how to have your cake and eat it too. Check out our top picks below for the best Thanksgiving dinners available in or around Mercer County. All you need to do is show up (or order in advance!).
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

