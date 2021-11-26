Thanksgiving Feast and Football for Lemurs at an Illinois Zoo

Dining Services kicked off the holiday season Thursday with “Turkey Bowling” and a turkey dinner. The Keystone Dining Room invited students to try their hand at “bowling” a 10-pound frozen turkey in exchange for a bag of candy corn and a chance to win one of five homemade pumpkin pies. Events of the day continued at Capitol Eatery with a full Thanksgiving meal that included herb roasted turkey with mulled apple cider glaze, mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato bake, green bean casserole, baked corn, orange cranberry sauce, Cajun cornbread stuffing with chorizo, maple roasted vegetables, bourbon pecan pie, pumpkin pie, apple pie, apple cider and a harvest spinach salad.
Comments / 0