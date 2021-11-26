ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Up to a Whopping 80% Off Almost Everything at ASOS for Black Friday

By Tyler Schoeber
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqmKq_0d7P9HGG00

As if today couldn’t get any better, ASOS is making our dreams come true with up to 80% off almost everything right now. You can applaud.

Folks love their ASOS, including a lot of our editors at SPY. We’re geeking out right now and shoving everything into our carts as we speak. Seriously, we’ve said it before, but this is easily one of the best Black Friday deals going on right now. Like, up to 80% sounds practically free.

All you need is to use code FRIYAY20 at checkout to receive an extra 20% off everything at checkout.

ASOS has tons and tons of cool clothing, so it can become a bit overwhelming when looking online yourself. Lucky for you, we’ve picked out some awesome selections below to help get you started.

Whether you’re splurging on yourself or purchasing some of the best gifts for Christmas , check out our picks below.

ASOS DESIGN Fluffy Knit Plaid Turtle Neck Sweater

You know you need a new sweater for colder weather and we think that this best-seller is definitely the way to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKRhi_0d7P9HGG00


Buy: ASOS DESIGN Fluffy Knit Plaid Turtle Neck Sweater $34.80 (orig. $58.00) 40% OFF

Topshop Oversized Check Long Coat

Get ready to live out your Clueless fantasy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ab87_0d7P9HGG00


Buy: Topshop Oversized Check Long Coat $113.92 (orig. $178.00) 36% OFF

Nike Club Cuffed Cargo Sweatpants

A modern classic, don’t you think?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Du9BA_0d7P9HGG00


Buy: Nike Club Cuffed Cargo Sweatpants $37.40 (orig. $55.00) 32% OFF

ASOS DESIGN Event High-Heeled Platform Boots

Our e-commerce editor Nina Bradley is obsessed with these platform boots right now. “Seriously, I’m going to wear these everywhere. Even when doing chores around the house,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09f69Y_0d7P9HGG00


Buy: ASOS DESIGN Event High-Heeled Platform Boots $33.28 (orig. $64.00) 48% OFF

ASOS DESIGN Knit Flame Cardigan

“This is already in my shopping cart,” says our e-commerce editor Tyler Schoeber, “I’ve planned, like, three outfits in my head around it already.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dmpc_0d7P9HGG00


Buy: ASOS DESIGN Knit Flame Cardigan $35.20 (orig. $55.00) 36% OFF

Monki Cotton Twill Swirl Print Shirt

You can’t look bad in this green swirl shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gqfp9_0d7P9HGG00


Buy: Monki Cotton Twill Swirl Print Shirt $35.84 (orig. $56.00) 36% OFF

SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
SPY

The Amazon Best-Selling LifeStraw Is Now Almost 50% Off Ahead of Black Friday

You heard it here first, folks. Amazon’s best-selling LifeStraw is now on sale for almost 50% off ahead of Black Friday. For those of you that aren’t familiar with the LifeStraw, this bad boy is a zero electricity, non-battery-powered filtrating straw that removes 99.999999% of waterborne parasites and bacteria straight from the source. Something this powerful will surely come in handy packed in your emergency prep kit during your next camping trip. And if we’re going to be real, it will totally make for one of the best stocking stuffers of the year. Buy: LifeStraw $17.47 (orig. $29.95) 42% OFF The LifeStraw is...
SPY

TODAY ONLY: Take 25% Your Entire Purchase at Urban Outfitters for Black Friday

We’re going to keep it real for a second. Normally the best Black Friday deals at Urban Outfitters are, like, the worst Black Friday deals. It’s always something super random like BOGO blue jeans or 50% off sale items. And who wants that? We want fresh. We want new. We want deals! And this year, Urban Outfitters is giving us one of the best Black Friday deals on clothing we’ve seen so far. Today only, you can take 25% off your entire order at checkout. Yeah, the whole thing. It’s time to replenish your winter wardrobe with some fashionable picks from Urban. Plus, these...
ETOnline.com

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Shop Gaming Consoles, TVs, Air Fryers and More

Walmart's latest round of the Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale is now live and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Plus, while Xbox, PS5 and Switch gaming consoles won't be on sale, they will be restocked for this event.
The Independent

Martin Lewis predicts best Black Friday 2021 deals, from 70% off at Asos to Apple gift cards

There are now just eight days to go until the main event and the Black Friday sales are ramping up, with Amazon, Currys, Very, Dyson, Boots and plenty more dropping a host of early deals and discounts. Starting on Friday 26 November and going right through to 29 November – otherwise known as Cyber Monday – the sale will see prices slashed across tech, home appliances, beauty, fashion, kids’ toys and more. The mammoth event is a prime time to save on big-ticket items such as TVs, AirPods and Nintendo Switch consoles while making a dent in your Christmas shopping...
Us Weekly

Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Live — Get Up to 90% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. On your mark, get set…go! Walmart just officially dropped Black Friday deals, and you’re going to want to sprint to take advantage of these savings. Luckily, you can avoid the madness of real-life shopping by grabbing your picks online. You still have to be fast, though!
reviewed.com

Shop this Nectar early Black Friday 2021 sale and get up to $499 off a mattress with bedding

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There's plenty to be done while getting ready for the holidays—you need a good night's sleep at the end of these busy days. Luckily, we've got just the deal for you: Nectar makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried, and the brand is letting you save big on its sleep essentials just in time for Black Friday 2021.
SPY

JCPenny Diamond Jewelry Is 80% Off For Black Friday, Which Seems Like a Mistake

Table of Contents Diamond Rings, Earrings and Pendants Diamond Necklaces Even More Diamond Jewelry on Sale at JCPenny JCPenny might not be the first place you think of to find the best Christmas gifts for your better half, but we think it should be. Seriously, if you’re looking for the best gifts for your wife or girlfriend, then you have just landed on what seems to be Black Friday’s best-kept secret: discounted diamonds. We’re talking 60%, 70%, and up to 80% off absolutely gorgeous diamond jewelry. Seriously, this is a Black Friday deal you don’t want to miss, and anyone would be lucky to get...
SPY

We’re Finding Ray-Bans Up to 40% at Nordstrom for Black Friday

The best sunglasses aren’t only a spring and summer thing. Most of us see the sun all year round, so we stay wearing sunglasses every single time we see the sun whether it’s winter or summer. And now, Ray-Ban is helping shade our eyes during their Black Friday sale at Nordstrom with up to 40% off traditional prices. One of the best Black Friday deals on our most-favored accessory? It’s come to be a yes from us. With styles for everybody on your Christmas list this year, you can pick a pair for everyone you’re gifting. Gifts for dad? Done. Mom? Of...
T3.com

The North Face 40% off Black Friday sale amps up with an extra discount code at ASOS

On the hunt for a North Face Black Friday deal? The official Black Friday sale has begun, and there's 20% off orders above £170. If you're not planning on spending that much, however, there are a few other ways to save: Blacks, ASOS and Millets all have up to 40% off on men's and women's clothing and footwear, as well as outdoors equipment, while John Lewis and ASOS have discounts around 20% on a range of products. Browse the sales below.
Mac Observer

TwelveSouth Offers Up to 75% Off for Black Friday

If you’re looking for great, high quality accessories for your loved one’s Apple products, Twelve South is a clear winner. Their cases, stands, and other accessories are always stylish and unique, and very well made. For Black Friday 2021, you can even get discounts up to 75% off your favorite accessories.
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale: Get up to 50% Off Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Reformation, and More

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is getting even better. The event, featuring up to 50% off hundreds of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home, now includes even more top brands. If you're a serious holiday shopper and you want all the best Black Friday shopping deals, head over to the department store's website to start saving big on brands you love ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The deals offered rival the Anniversary Sale with markdowns up to 50% off on top lines like Adidas, Marc Fisher, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Free People, Natori, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Spanx, Sweaty Betty and so many more.
SPY

Wait … Over 50% off Canada Goose? Not for Long!

Black Friday is serving up deals like you wouldn’t believe this year, and we’re here for it. If you’ve ever wanted a Canada Goose down jacket, but shied away from the price, SSense has slashed prices on their exclusive PROJECT X Canada Goose Collaboration. Not only will you find down jackets, but there’s also a down pullover that could be used as a sweater, sweatshirt, or an extra layer when it’s really cold outside. You’ll also find PROJECT X Canada Goose limited edition hats and jackets. Prices are over 50% off. This sale is limited and ends as soon as the...
SPY

All the Best Black Friday Deals Under $50 to Shop Today: Tech, Home Goods, Kitchen Appliances and More

The best part about Black Friday? Feeling like you’ve scored an amazing deal on the perfect treat for yourself, gift for a family member, or high-ticket item you’ve been saving up for. The deals are so endless on a day like today, from Black Friday TV deals to clothing deals, tech deals and deals from favorite retailers like Walmart and Amazon. There are so many tempting deals to take advantage of, and things to buy, that sticking to a budget can be tricky. Thankfully, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered a bunch of great Black Friday deals under $50 from a...
SPY

The Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2021 Are Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

Table of Contents Best Black Friday Deals On Our Radar Amazon Black Friday Deals Sony X90J 75 Inch TV Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals Home & Kitchen Black Friday Deals at Walmart Wayfair Black Friday Deals Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals J. Crew Black Friday Deals Our Place Black Friday and Cyber Monday are finally here, but this year’s best Cyber Monday deals actually started early. For the past week, savvy shoppers have been filling up their shopping carts, and we’ve already seen some popular products sell out. Seriously, there’s no time to waste! Keep reading to find the best Cyber...
SPY

Nutribullet Is Hosting One of the Year’s Best Black Friday Sales – Save 20% With This Coupon Code

Some retailers really make us do our homework for Black Friday. Retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart and Amazon have literally tens of thousands of deals for us e-commerce journalists to puzzle over. And while we love hunting down the best deals for all of our readers, we do appreciate it when brands decide to keep it simple. Case in point: Nutribullet is hosting one of the year’s best Black Friday deals on appliances by keeping it very simple indeed. Nutribullet shoppers can save 20% sitewide using the code “GRAVY”. That’s it! No complicated formulas or limited-time deals. Simply add Nutribullett’s most popular...
