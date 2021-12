Alexander Barabanov scored 1:42 into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at SAP Center. Despite the loss, the Bunch of Jerks matched the Florida Panthers league-leading 29 points and hit the mark in one less game. So, for now, the 13-2-3 Cats will have to be content with being the second-best team in the league. Oh well, maybe they can be the first club to hit 30 points come Wednesday.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO