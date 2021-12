It seems like SG esports will try to become one of the driving forces in the South American Dota 2 scene. Yet another Dota 2 team is undergoing several major roster changes — SG esports. As you may know, this South American squad consisted of Brazillian players and was widely regarded as one of the best in the region. However, the team was unable to achieve much success outside the domestic Dota 2 scene. Even though they were almost flawless in the DPC qualifiers, SG esports were eliminated in the group stage of the tournament. This allowed them to get USD $100,000.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO