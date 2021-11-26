Huge, Hungry Tegu Lizards Invade the Everglades and Beyond

This fall, the biggest Everglades restoration project to date came online, creating more than 6,000 acres over new wetlands across a 12,000-acre footprint. On November 19, 2021, the Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District celebrated the completion of the C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area (STA). A component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan’s (CERP) Indian River Lagoon South project, the C-44 Reservoir and STA provides more than 60,000-acre feet, or 19.7 billion gallons, of new water storage to the region. This additional storage capacity will allow for water treatment of basin runoff in the St. Lucie estuary to improve water quality and revitalize Indian River Lagoon habitat.
Comments / 0