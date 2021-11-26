ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Huge, Hungry Tegu Lizards Invade the Everglades and Beyond

By Joshua Ceballos
Miami New Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida has an invasive reptile problem, and it's not just the Burmese python. Though it doesn't have its own Super Bowl or a Discovery Channel TV show dedicated to its hunters, the Argentine black and white tegu — a lizard that can grow to be the size of a large dog...

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
Miami Herald

Army Corps completes reservoir for Everglades restoration

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed work on a $339 million Everglades restoration project aimed at cleansing water runoff before it flows into a troubled Florida river. Corps and local officials held a ceremony Friday for the 12,000-acre (4,800-hectare) project in Martin County known officially as the C-44...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Everglades handbags to help Florida conservation efforts

The Everglades is a diverse habitat for the plants and animals that live there, it also serves as a key resource for humans. About one in three Floridians gets their drinking water from it. Now, two very different artists are collaborating to help save the Everglades. Photographer Mac Stone's images...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
floridasportsman.com

Fishing report, Everglades backcountry (Chokoloskee) 17 Nov

We did three days last week out of Chokoloskee and found a variety of fish along the outer coastline and back into the interior of the Ten Thousand islands area. I'll keep this report brief and let the photos do most of the talking... This was the scene that first morning, headed towards the nearest pass from the island...
CHOKOLOSKEE, FL
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Mysterious metal box washes up on Florida beach

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A mysterious metal box that washed up on a Florida beach might be an old ballast tank from a ship, officials said. Visitors to Playalinda Beach in Brevard County said they first noticed the large, rusted item in the boardwalk No. 7 area on Friday. "It...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Florida Water#Lizards#Tegu#Burmese#Discovery Channel Tv#Argentine#Ifas#New Times
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
CBS San Francisco

Deep Sea Mystery; Researchers Recover Ancient Mammoth Tusk Miles Off Central Coast

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — It was discovery that raised a few eyebrows and even quickened the pulses of the deep sea researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. During a deep sea exploration dive 185 miles off the Central California coast in 2019, the camera on their remotely controlled probe flash on the image of what looked like an elephant’s tusk. Only able to collect a small piece at the time, the researchers returned in July to retrieve the complete specimen from it 10,000-feet deep resting place and now have discovered the just over 3-foot tusk is from a Columbian mammoth. Randy...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Weird Tracks in Texas Indicate Giant Sauropods Walking on Their Front Feet Only

They were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth: sauropods, a dinosaur clade of such immense size and stature, they're sometimes dubbed 'thunder lizards'. These towering hulks – including Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Diplodocus among others – needed four thick, powerful legs to support and transport their massive bodies. At least, most of the time. Perhaps. Some mysterious, ancient tracks described in a 2019 study could offer fresh support for a disputed view in paleontology: that these lumbering giants sometimes got around on two legs, not four, belying what their quadruped status (and simple physics) would seem to demand. Sauropod footprints at the...
WILDLIFE
National Audubon Society

12,000-acre Everglades Restoration Project Complete

This fall, the biggest Everglades restoration project to date came online, creating more than 6,000 acres over new wetlands across a 12,000-acre footprint. On November 19, 2021, the Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District celebrated the completion of the C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area (STA). A component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan’s (CERP) Indian River Lagoon South project, the C-44 Reservoir and STA provides more than 60,000-acre feet, or 19.7 billion gallons, of new water storage to the region. This additional storage capacity will allow for water treatment of basin runoff in the St. Lucie estuary to improve water quality and revitalize Indian River Lagoon habitat.
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Budget Proposals For Everglades Restoration

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Naples and Miami to announce his environmental budget proposals, including over $960 million for Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources and more than $550 million to continue to support efforts to ensure that state and local communities are prepared to deal with the impacts of sea-level rise, intensified storms, and flooding.
FLORIDA STATE
yoursun.com

Hear me out. Problems can be like lizards

Well, I finally have seen a “real” Florida lizard. My congregation laughed when I referred to an anole as one. This iguana was anything but a cute little lizard. In fact, it startled me! I saw two of these when visiting Key West a couple of weeks ago. One was about four feet long. Impressive!
ANIMALS

