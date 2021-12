Drivers will be banned from using hand-held mobile phones as the government closes a loophole that allows motorists to check social media.Calling and texting on hand-held phones while driving is already illegal, unless there is an emergency. But the changes mean it will soon be against the law for motorists to use a hand-held phone for virtually any reason behind the wheel.From 2022, offenders face a £200 fine and six points on their licence for using a device to take photos or videos, play games or scroll through playlists.The Highway Code will be updated to make it clear that being...

