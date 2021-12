The Government is refusing to reveal details of how policies in its flagship “net-zero” strategy will deliver the carbon cuts needed to tackle the climate crisis.The UK has a legal target to cut greenhouse gases to zero overall, known as net zero, by 2050, with pollution reduced as much as possible and any residual emissions offset through measures such as planting trees.A long-awaited net-zero strategy for how the Government plans to meet the target, and carbon-cutting goals along the way in the 2020s and 2030s, was published in October, ahead of the key UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.It spells...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO