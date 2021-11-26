ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Golfs With Michael Jordan In First Outing Since Astroworld

By Ryan Shepard
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Three weeks after nearly a dozen people were killed at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Travis Scott has reappeared in his first public outing since the "mass casualty" event. TMZ reports that the Grammy-nominated artist was recently spotted playing golf at a private facility in Palm Springs. While there, the Houston native reportedly spent time with Mark Wahlberg , Michael Jordan , Said Taghmaoui and Corey Gamble . In a group of photos, Travis Scott can be seen smoking and riding in a golf cart with Taghmaoui. Overall, TMZ described his overall demeanor as "pretty somber" during the outing.

Alongside NRG Park, Live Nation and Drake , Travis Scott is currently facing more than 100 lawsuits totaling nearly $3 billion. The largest of the many lawsuits filed against the Houston native arrived last week. Filed on behalf of more than 200 concertgoers, the lawsuit claims Travis Scott “incited" the crowd into a "frenzy” and alleges concert organizers did not properly prepare for the event.

“The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk,” attorney Thomas Henry told the New York Post .

“My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

The group of more than 200 Astroworld attendees reportedly seeks $2 billion in damages.

As lawsuits continue to pile up, Travis Scott has moved out of the public eye. He did not perform at Golden Voice's Day N' Vegas festival and he recently postponed the release of his latest Nike collaboration . Not to be forgotten, he will be providing free memorial services for those who passed away during the festival.

"Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons,” a statement obtained by REVOLT reads.

“He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

